St. Francis knocks out Burlington Central, will face Kaneland next

GLEN ELLYN – Saturday night’s Class 5A football playoff contest between St. Francis and Burlington Central came down to one play that proved pivotal in a 27-10 victory for the Spartans.

Trailing 14-10 late in the third quarter and facing a fourth-and-12 at the St. Francis 36-yard-line, the Rockets (7-3) lined up in punt formation. But Ryan Ritchie didn’t punt the ball, instead moving up to take a snap from center.

“I’m supposed to read it, and if there’s a guy open, I’m supposed to throw it,” Ritchie said. “I saw the middle [receiver] had a lot of room and I tried to get it to him, but I overshot him by a ton.”

The ball went straight to St. Francis defensive back Michael Hanson.

“When they showed they were going for it, the quarterback looked over to my zone,” Hanson said. “I knew he was going to throw it my way, so I just stayed in my zone and read the play. Right when I picked it off, I was like, ‘I’m going all the way.’”

He did, returning the interception 72 yards to put the Spartans (8-2) up 20-10.

“His read was correct, he just didn’t get the ball to the right spot,” Burlington Central coach Rich Crabel said of his junior quarterback. “The receiver wasn’t really looking for the ball, unfortunately.”

“That was huge,” St. Francis coach Greg Purnell said. “That was the turning momentum-changer. We figured they might be faking at that time. … Hanson’s really been improving the last three or four weeks.”

With the win, the Spartans advance to take on unbeaten Kaneland next week in Round 2.

Down by 10, the Rockets still had a shot, but a halfback option pass by Joel Bouagnon was picked off by Nick Donati to end another Central threat in the fourth quarter.

“We watched film on them and they ran the halfback pass a few times,” Donati said. “I was kind of expecting it because they had third-and-long or second-and-long, so I figured a halfback toss wouldn’t be too realistic.”

That set up the game-clinching touchdown by the Spartans, a 57-yard quarterback keeper by Donati on a third-down play that featured some good downfield blocking as the senior signal caller rolled to his right.

“Our wide receiver made a great block, James Ferguson,” Donati said. “He just hooked a guy in and I had a lot of daylight to the end zone.”

Ferguson scored the game’s first touchdown when Donati hit him in the back of the end zone with a 19-yard scoring strike on St. Francis’ first possession.

“We watched some film on them and saw their safeties bit up, so we knew we had the backside post,” Donati said. “He’s got speed and he can jump, so I figured just give it to him in the end zone and he came down with it.”

The Rockets answered later in the first quarter. A good punt return by Joe Breeden gave Central the ball at the St. Francis 39. Ritchie then made a nice fake and rolled to his right 31 yards to the 8. From there, Bouagnon carried twice to the end zone.

The Spartans, who rolled up 210 yards in offense in the first half, went back ahead with a 90-yard touchdown drive. Donati connected with Jeff Rutkowski on a 23-yard pass to the Burlington Central 22. Fullback Jack Petrando hurdled a defender on the next play to carry the ball to the 1.

He took it in from there to put St. Francis up 14-7 at the half. Petrando ran the ball 19 times for 113 yards. Bouagnon was the game’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 23 times for 148 yards. He broke loose for a couple big gains on the first drive of the third quarter to set up a 23-yard field goal by Cody Wallace.

ST. FRANCIS 27, BURLINGTON CENTRAL 10

Score by quarters

Burlington Central 7 0 3 0 - 10

St. Francis 7 7 6 7 - 27

How they scored First quarter SF-Ferguson 19 pass from Donati (Mascari kick), 10:09 BC-Bouagnon 4 run (Wallace kick), 4:01 Second quarter SF-Petrando 1 run (Mascari kick), 7:25 Third quarter BC-Wallace 23 FG, 8:12 SF-Hanson 72 interception return (run failed), 1:59 Fourth quarter SF-Donati 57 run (Mascari kick), 6:30 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing: BC-Bouagnon 23-148, Crary 3-21, Ritchie 13-5, Breeden 1-4; Totals 40-178. SF-Petrando 19-113, Beck 6-12, Rutkowski 10-46, Donati 3-69, Baumgartner 1-0; Totals 39-240. Passing: BC-Ritchie 3-9-1-24, Bouagnon 0-1-1-0. SF-Donati 5-8-2-70. Receiving: BC-Ranney 2-20, Willett 1-4. SF-Ferguson 2-33, Rutkowski 2-44, Beck 1-minus 7. Total yards: St. Francis 310, Burlington Central 202.