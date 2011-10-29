Monster rally required for Batavia football

BATAVIA – A proud Batavia football program has gone without a playoff victory since making the Class 6A state championship game in 2006 but it seemed almost a given that would change Friday night.

It did – in stomach-twisting, spectacular fashion.

Unbeaten Batavia faced a 28-7 halftime hole against a Niles Notre Dame team that entered play with no wins against an above-.500 team. The Bulldogs needed four unanswered touchdowns in the second half to seize a memorable 35-28, first-round victory.

Brawny senior tight end Cole Gardner had three of the four second half touchdown catches from Noel Gaspari, emboldening a raucous Bulldog Stadium to believe a little more each time.

“None of us have ever made it past a first-round playoff game,” Gardner said. “So we never really knew what that feeling was, but we knew we didn’t want the other feeling.”

Batavia advances to host Lake Forest in a second-round 6A matchup next week.

The Bulldogs (10-0) were perhaps in the gravest peril when they trailed the Dons, 28-7, with about seven minutes left in the third quarter, facing fourth-and-goal from the Notre Dame 5-yard line. Gaspari lofted one toward the 6-foot-6, 248 pound Gardner, who reached high to make a fingertip catch that might have saved the season.

“My gloves are so sticky,” Gardner said. “I don’t wear them during practice just to keep the stick. Actually those high passes are the ones I like. I like going up over people.”

Batavia’s regrouping defense held the Dons on the next series and the Bulldogs struck again, with Gaspari linking up with junior Zach Strittmatter for a 26-yard TD pass in the final minute of the third quarter. Kicker Brandon Clabough – 5-for-5 on PATs – cut the deficit to 28-21, a prelude to more Gardner theatrics.

A third-down catch by Gardner, in which he dragged a Notre Dame defender for the needed yardage, was followed on the next play by a 13-yard touchdown grab that allowed Batavia to tie the game with 10:32 left in the fourth quarter.

“We were double-covering him and when you’re [6-6] and you can throw the ball up there, it’s pretty difficult,” Notre Dame coach Mike Hennessey said. “He’s a good player. I’m sure he’s going to be a pretty good college player.”

He – and the Bulldogs – weren’t done fighting back. On Batavia’s next possession, Batavia faced third-and-2 from the Dons’ 12, and for a change, Gardner was wide open, snaring a 12-yard pass up the middle for the final score with 6:14 left.

Some salty late defense allowed the Bulldogs to savor a wild win.

“What leadership by our top kids, never losing their composure on the sidelines,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “Never yelling at one another. No one was freaking out it was 28-7. Guys weren’t screaming, going ‘C’mon!’ There was none of that baby stuff. It was young men acting like men and keeping it together and sticking with their teammates.”

Piron joined the chorus of praise for Gardner, who was mending from meniscus surgery in the season’s early going.

“He’s healthy. He’s a monster,” Piron said. “He hasn’t been healthy all year. The last two weeks we’ve just been saying he’s starting to run in practice and he looks really good. Things are changing.”

Notre Dame (5-5) had a superstar performance of its own in the first half from quarterback Nick Pieruccini, who picked apart Batavia’s vaunted defense and took advantage of a turnover-prone Bulldogs ground game as the Dons zoomed ahead.

“We’ve been on his back the entire time,” Hennessey said. “Nick’s a tremendous athlete and tremendous player. We were going to go as far as he could take us, there’s no question about that.”

But Piron said Batavia applied tighter coverage in the second half, including a crucial interception in the end zone by sophomore Mike Moffatt, snuffing out a Notre Dame bid to tie the score with 4:56 left.

Special teams also added to the rally as linebacker Austin Higgins recovered a muffed reception of a high, floating kick in Dons turf late in the third quarter.

Like his teammates, it was sensory overload for Higgins as he thought back on the first-round scare.

“I’m not going to be able to stop thinking about it until early in the morning tomorrow,” Higgins said. “It was just incredible.”