Legislative commission votes to keep Mabley open

Illinois House Minority Leader Tom Cross, R-Oswego, argues legislation while on the House floor during veto session at the Illinois State Capitol Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011 in Springfield. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

SPRINGFIELD – The Legislature is not going along with the governor’s plan to close the Jack Mabley Development Center in Dixon.

A bipartisan legislative commission with members from both chambers voted 8-3 Thursday to reject the governor’s recommendation.

“I thought it was absolutely wonderful,” state Rep. Jerry Mitchell, R-Sterling, said. “It just goes to show how well Mabley, the parents and the community projected themselves during the hearing.”

The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability had a hearing in Dixon about a week and a half before its vote.

Over more than four hours, proponents and opponents of the Mabley closure made their cases. Most of those who testified were against the shutdown.

The commission also voted Thursday on three other facilities, rejecting the governor’s recommendation for closure on all three:

– Singer Mental Health Center in Rockford, by an 8-3 vote.

– Illinois Youth Center at Murphysboro, by a 7-4 vote.

– Chester Mental Health Center, by an 11-0 vote.

These votes are only recommendations and are nonbinding. The governor still can go ahead with the closures.

The Governor’s Office did not return a request for comment Thursday.

“The vote gives us a little strength and a little hope,” Mitchell said.

Even if the governor doesn’t close Mabley, state Sen. Tim Bivins, R-Dixon, said, there still will be discussions about moving away from state-run facilities and looking for ways to cut costs.

“This issue is not going to go away,” Bivins said.

Before the vote, legislators on the commission spoke about finding ways to cut costs within the department instead of closing facilities.

Rep. Michael Tryon, R-Crystal Lake, said the state should explore the option of contracting out some of the facilities.

He voted to keep Mabley open. So did state Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Rockford, whose district includes Singer, also targeted for closure.

“The issue is, can there be cost savings, is there a way to reduce those costs,” Syverson said. “That is something that needs to be looked at.”

State Sen. Michael Frerichs, D-Champaign, voted against all the closures except for Mabley’s.

“I would like to condition my support on a plan taking place. Let’s not rush this,” Frerichs said. “But I think if we all vote no, it’s maintaining the status quo, and I would like to push toward ... community-based group housing.”

Opponents such as ARC of Illinois want the state to eliminate state-run facilities in favor of community-based group homes.

The head of the Department of Human Services, Michelle Saddler, said closing Mabley would be a budget-driven decision.

But Mitchell doesn’t think the state will see any savings.

The director of the division of developmental disabilities has never seen a facility close successfully in less than a year, he said. Kevin Casey has worked in other states that closed facilities.

The fiscal year ends in 8 months, on June 30.

There are three more facilities scheduled for closure by the governor on which the commission needs to vote.

Coming up with the money

SPRINGFIELD – The closure of the Jack Mabley Developmental Center is a budget-driven decision, the governor and his department head have said.

When the Legislature passed the budget in May, it included a 22 percent line item reduction to nine developmental centers, a Department of Human Services spokesman said.

Over the summer, Gov. Pat Quinn made changes to the budget, reducing some items and zeroing others out.

One of these items is the salaries of regional superintendents and assistant regional superintendents.

The governor wants these to paid with local funds, and if the Legislature does what he wants, it could reallocate that money to keep open the facilities he's slated to close.

It's not looking good for Quinn's plan.

It made it out of committee on Monday, but when a vote on the House floor failed to get the 71 votes it needed, its sponsor pulled it.

It's not dead, but with a 59-55 vote and the first week of the veto session wrapped up, House Deputy Majority Leader Frank Mautino, D-Spring Valley, will have to hustle to get the votes he needs and the bill over to the Senate. The session wraps up Nov. 8-10.

Once in the Senate, it will need to get through committee and get a three-fifths vote from the full Senate.

But even if the bill gets through, the Legislature doesn't have to put the money toward the facilities.

Some of the members on the House committee that heard the bill – the one in charge of budgeting for secondary and elementary education – want the money to stay in education.

"That means, for downstaters, transportation, which is another important area, and I'll have to take a real hard look at that, as well," said state Rep. Jerry Mitchell, R-Sterling, who sits on the committee.

But the regional superintendents' salaries cost the state only about $13 million.

The Mabley Center costs $10.7 million a year to run, and there are six more facilities on the governor's list.

Mitchell's not worried.

"I don't think he'll close any of them," he said.

“I think this was all just a political show, a show of strength on his part, basically a game of chicken, if you will, to see if he can get the Legislature to do his bidding and not override his vetoes.”