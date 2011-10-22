Prep roundup: Burlington Central football hot heading into playoffs

MARENGO – Burlington Central junior Joel Bouagnon hears a lot about turning his potential into points. That may still ring true after Friday’s regular season finale, but for now, Bouagnon has done plenty to earn a reprieve.

Bouagnon ran for touchdowns of 31, 84 and 69 yards before capping the scoring with a 39-yard interception return touchdown as Central rolled past Marengo, 55-3, in Big Northern Conference East play.

“I’ve been after Joel all year about converting his top-end speed and running away from people,” Rockets coach Rich Crabel said. “He ran away pretty well tonight.”

BC (7-2, 4-1 BNC East) enters its first postseason since 2007 on a four-game winning streak, including road victories at Genoa-Kingston, Harvard and Marengo.

Needing one win to have a chance at the playoffs, the Indians (4-5, 2-3 BNC) were simply overmatched by Burlington Central. Bouagnon gashed Marengo for 255 yards on 15 carries, while Indians quarterback Trae Hoeske was picked off three times.

Central players and coaches will gather for today’s IHSA playoff pairings selection show figuring to have a first-round home game in Class 5A. Regardless of the result, Crabel continues to stress focus to his team.

“We always feel confident and we always feel good when we step on the field,” he said. “We made a statement tonight, but we’ve still got to keep working. That’s the best thing we can control.”

St. Francis 49, St. Edward 21: At Glen Ellyn, St. Francis bolstered its postseason standing by handling the Green Wave in its regular season and SCC Blue finale.

The Spartans (7-2, 3-2 SCC Blue) rolled at College of DuPage to secure their first three-game winning streak of the season. St. Edward (4-5, 2-3) needed a victory to become playoff-eligible.

BOYS SOCCER Class 2A Hampshire Regional final, Hampshire 1, Burlington Central 0: At Hampshire, Peter Panagagos’ second-half goal ended Central’s bid to return to the state tournament.

“Great team effort tonight,” Central coach Mike Gecan said, “but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”