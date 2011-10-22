Perfect Batavia football keeps eyes on playoffs

BATAVIA – Elated Batavia football fans erupted in chants of “Nine-and-oh” as Friday’s game against Streamwood reached its final minute.

Apparently, there was too much to discuss for them to make that declaration earlier. There certainly was time.

Batavia secured its first unblemished regular season and an Upstate Eight Conference River Division title with a 49-6 rout of the Sabres that had gotten out of hand by halftime. Good thing, because the Bulldogs already have it in their minds to distance themselves from the past nine weeks.

“We really want to keep going. We don’t really want to think about the night or the regular season,” sophomore defensive back Michael Moffatt said. “We want to get to state and worry about that.”

Senior quarterback Noel Gaspari made it easy to turn attention to the approaching playoffs with two-plus quarters of remarkable efficiency. The Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 UEC River) protected Gaspari for lengthy stretches as he completed 13-of-17 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns.

His final pass – and score – of the regular season was a nice ad-lib. Initially instructed to locate junior Zach Strittmatter for a 15-yard out as the third quarter opened, Gaspari audibled when he saw press coverage from Streamwood (6-3, 3-3).

Strittmatter quickly exploited the matchup, going long without a Sabre in sight. His 73-yard score – Strittmatter’s second of the game – sounded simple enough.

“Their corner came up, walked up and pressed on me, and I don’t know where he went after that,” Strittmatter said. “I just went around him.”

For the most part, that’s been a summation of the Bulldogs’ regular season with first-year head coach Dennis Piron, a longtime assistant under Gaspari’s father, Mike, now the offensive coordinator.

The Bulldogs pinpointed their Week 6 win at Geneva as a breakthrough and the final roadblock en route to a potential perfect regular season. Their three games since have been swift and one-sided.

Batavia outscored Elgin, St. Charles North and Streamwood, 140-6, in the final three weeks, triggering the running clock each time. For the season, their scoring differential stands at 398-79, easily the biggest disparity in the UEC River.

With dynamic Bulldog Stadium public address announcer Rudy Dubis ready to subdue nearly any slumber, players claim disinterest hasn’t been a factor down the stretch.

“When it’s a running clock, we still feel like we’ve got to play and everything. It’s a good time to get those other scout players in who deserve a lot more time,” Noel Gaspari said. “And we’re still able to break down their defense and everything.”

Streamwood sustained a handful of drives before halftime, using the strength of big connections between senior quarterback Dalton Lundeen and junior wide receiver Blake Holder.

Batavia ultimately stifled the Sabres each time. With a senior-laden defense harassing the left-handed Lundeen, Moffatt and junior Robbie Bowman broke through with key interceptions.

Bowman, securing a tip, returned his interception 50 yards for the score that eventually secured the mercy rule. His touchdown and the ensuing point-after put the Bulldogs ahead, 42-0, but, per IHSA rules, the final 1:55 was subject to regular timing.

A little less than eight minutes earlier, Moffatt emerged with a defensive touchdown of his own, scooping up a fumbled lateral and dashing 73 yards to the end zone. Much like Strittmatter, he was acting on instinct.

“[Defensive coordinator Matt] Holm really teaches us to fly around to the ball,” Moffatt said. “Once somebody makes a fumble or a tipped pass, we’re all there to get the ball, we’re all there to make a play on the ball. Everyone on this team can score.”

Fourteen different Bulldogs boast touchdowns this fall. Coincidence or not, it takes 14 consecutive victories to make a perfect state title run.

BATAVIA 49, STREAMWOOD 6

Streamwood 0 0 6 0 – 6

Batavia 13 29 7 0 – 42

HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER B – Strittmatter 34 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 6:58 B – Guzaldo 14 pass from Gaspari (kick failed), 3:14 SECOND QUARTER B – Gardner 7 pass from Gaspari (Gaspari pass), 10: 44 B – Moffatt 73 fumble recovery return (Clabough kick), 9:27 B – Zeddies 20 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 3:44 B – Bowman 50 interception return (Clabough kick), 1:55 THIRD QUARTER B – Strittmatter 73 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 11:31 S – Morrow 14 pass from Lundeen (kick failed), 6:19 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Streamwood: Morrow 13-61, Strong 5-12, Crocker 4-(-2), Lundeen 5-(-39). Totals: 27-32. Batavia: Moore 2-40, Lindquist 1-33, Giacopelli 7-28, Thielk 2-26, Green 7-19, Guzaldo 3-10, O’Kray 2-1. Totals: 24-157. PASSING – Streamwood: Lundeen 7-16-106-1-3. Batavia: Gaspari 13-17-288-5-0, O’Kray 1-1-7-0-0. RECEIVING – Streamwood: Holder 3-74, Brown 2-17, Morrow 2-15. Batavia: Strittmatter 3-113, Gardner 3-63, Zeddies 3-62, Gray 1-26, Guzaldo 3-24, Gross 1-7.