February 23, 2024
Golf carts getting a green light in Dixon?

By Emily K. Coleman

DIXON – Residents wanting to drive their golf carts in Lowell Park are one step closer to be able to do so.

The Dixon Park Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to have the ordinance drawn up so it can vote on it at the next meeting.

Executive Director Deb Carey checked in with villages that allow them since the last meeting, and she said none of them had issues.

“I don’t think there’s any negative impacts to the parks,” Carey said. “Golf carts are easier on the roads, and heaven knows our roads are in terrible shape out there. They’re quiet. They don’t pollute. They don’t go very fast.”

Golf carts would be allowed only on vehicle roads in Lowell Park, not on bike or pedestrian paths there or in any other park.

Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.