Schwab: Burlington Central football see success in Crabel’s debut

The Burlington Central football team is tantalizingly close to what could have been a perfect regular season.

Oh, well. Given the program’s recent history, the Rockets will take their six wins (and counting) and happily gear up for the playoffs.

Central had missed the playoffs in each of the final three seasons under former coach Aaron Wichman, who left for Freeport after last year. Wichman was replaced by former Central defensive coordinator Rich Crabel, and Crabel’s debut season is guaranteed to include a postseason return after the Rockets improved to 6-2 last week with a 49-7 pounding of North Boone.

Naturally there are several on-field reasons responsible for the quick turnaround but Crabel also trumpets some behind-the-scenes maneuvers for the Rockets’ prosperous season.

Central has a sprawling district, which Crabel said has made it challenging in the past to foster the kind of tight-knit program that galvanizes community support. He’s taken steps to enhance parental and student body involvement this year, including separate dinner nights during the season for players and their dads and players and their moms.

“Whenever you have your parents involved and kids know parents are there and involved in our program, I just think it makes it that much more difficult for kids to give up on things during games, knowing and understanding they’re playing for our school,” Crabel said. “The support of our student body has been outstanding this year and those are just some of the things we feel are happening because we’re trying to promote more of a community atmosphere in our program.”

Crabel considers having a strong football season a tone-setter for a school year, especially at a school such as Central that produces numerous multisport athletes.

“When those people that start off in the fall have a good season I think the other sports kind of feed off of that,” Crabel said. “I think it’s a good springboard for your entire student body and our student body has been really good at supporting us. There is a core group of kids that have made it to every one of our games and they try to bring more kids [each week].”

Those loyalists have witnessed lots of success but also a pair of agonizing defeats. The Rockets’ first loss came in overtime, with Central dropping a 20-17 decision to Sycamore in Week 2. The Rockets’ other loss was even more gut-wrenching as a late fumble with Central less than a yard from the go-ahead score cost the Rockets in a 9-7 defeat to Big Northern East power Richmond-Burton.

There have been many more uplifting nights, though, with marquee wins coming against Stillman Valley and Harvard. Central has an excellent chance to cap the regular season at 7-2 – and possibly earn a first-round home playoff game – if the Rockets can fend off Marengo (4-4) on Friday.

Crabel’s defensive background has paid dividends this season. The Rockets have allowed nine points or less in each game since that Sept. 2, overtime loss to Sycamore.

Middle linebacker Chandler Crary and safeties Johnny Major and Al Willett have been catalysts for the Rockets’ ball-hawking defense.

“Those three are very key positions in our defense and those three have been pretty outstanding the entire season for us,” Crabel said.

Crary and Willett also have helped clear the way for a breakthrough season from punishing junior running back Joel Bouagnon. Although the Rockets have passed much more under Crabel than in Wichman’s Wing-T scheme, Bouagnon’s emergence has been the story on offense.

“The system we’re in now, our pro I-back style, he has more of an opportunity to be the focal point for us and we’ve got some fullbacks that do a really nice job blocking for him in Chandler Crary and and Al Willett,” Crabel said. “They’re both very unselfish individuals.”

Central likely will land in Class 5A for the playoffs; the Rockets moved up to 5A for the first time the last time they made the postseason, in 2007.

Northern Illinois Big 12 East unbeatens Kaneland and Morris, along with Suburban Christian Conference Blue front-runner Marian Central, are among the teams in that deep class, with SCC powers such as Montini and St. Francis also lurking.

“That 5A pool, when you step into there, there’s really nowhere to hide,” Crabel said.

The Rockets aren’t trying to. Central football is thriving again, and Crabel wants as many people as possible to know it. • Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at 630-845-5382 or jschwab@shawmedia.com.