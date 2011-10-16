‘Gut-check time’ for Geneva football after South Elgin loss

SOUTH ELGIN ­– South Elgin’s football student section had begun to erupt in curious confidence when it stopped to check its work.

An “I believe that we will win!” chant sounds a little cuckoo with the game tied and your team pinned back to its own six-yard line to start the second half.

The routine follows much more emphatically when a 94-yard scoring run on the first play from scrimmage is the result.

Storm senior running back Adolfo Pacheco gashed Geneva for that huge gain and dozens more, stopping only when the clock did on a 36-21 Vikings loss. His 318 yards were a program record while his four touchdowns sealed a victory being bandied about as South Elgin’s biggest. The Vikings might beg to differ, though it might take a minute.

“It’s gut-check time, as coach said. I don’t even know how to explain that one. A little bit of a wake-up call, you know what I mean?” Vikings senior wide receiver Ben Rogers said. “We weren’t ready to play by any stretch of the imagination. We woke up there in the second half, I think, but just too little, too late.”

Geneva rallied to within 29-21 on Bobby Hess’ 15-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter but would draw no closer. Citing an “implosion” in the blocking and tackling basics, Vikings coach Rob Wicinski pinpointed why.

After yielding touchdowns on Geneva’s first two drives, South Elgin (4-4) seized control of the line of scrimmage, bottling up the Vikings’ rushing attack while intercepting quarterback Matt Williams twice.

Relegated to a playbook full of deep passes down the stretch, Geneva (6-2) completed just six of its 18 throws for 63 yards. The Storm harassed Williams and the offensive backfield with added vigor after halftime.

“We expected them to be a very physical team. That’s what we were briefed on in practices and in film,” South Elgin senior defensive lineman Devonte Green said. “We knew what to expect, and our coaches, they helped us. They made sure we out-conditioned them and outplayed them.”

Wicinski knew the Storm would test his team’s depth. Three starters, including two along the defensive line, missed the game due to rules violations, though Wicinski was eager to assert that was neither an excuse nor an indictment of the players who filled in.

He blamed the team’s soft Cover-2 coverage to open the second half for Pacheco’s game-changing burst. South Elgin coach Dale Schabert called a simple lead play, and after the 6-foot, 200-pound Pacheco encountered initial contact, there was an immediate opening up the right sideline.

Pacheco carried the ball 27 times but had plenty of help. The Storm inserted an extra fullback – often the 6-2, 225 Greene – alongside starter Geno Passarelli, giving quarterback Zach Gross (15 carries, 73 yards) more heft for opening holes, too.

Offensive lineman John Slania’s return from injury solidified the blocking scheme, too.

“We were really physical,” Pacheco said. “Every time I looked, Johnny was pancaking someone, and [Greene] was just going crazy.”

Other than the requisite slinked heads and dumbounded faces, Geneva wasn’t acting out of the ordinary after the game. Wicinski, who endured plenty of adversity in his first years with the program in the late 1990s and early 2000s, admits the Vikings “have been there before.”

With this one, there’s a catch.

“Usually by this time, I pretty much have an idea of what kind of team I’m dealing with, you know,” Wicinski said. “We’re not sure who we are right now. We’re having a little bit of an identity crisis, I think, both offensively and defensively. We’ve got a couple days to get it together. Figure it out. Speed-reading.”

With a road win at Larkin on Friday coupled with a Batavia loss to Streamwood, the Vikings still can tie for the Upstate Eight Conference River Division title.

Geneva isn’t focusing too intently on the possibility, only worrying about what it can control as the program’s eighth straight postseason appearance looms.

"We've got to bounce back this week and put ourselves in a good position for the playoffs," Rogers said. Like he and Wicinski put it, it's gut-check time.

SOUTH ELGIN 36, GENEVA 21

Geneva 14 0 7 0 – 21

South Elgin 7 7 15 7 – 36

FIRST QUARTER G – Williams 2 run (Dunlop kick), 6:16 S – Pacheco 8 run (Reisner kick), 4:47 G – Woodworth 3 run (Dunlop kick), 1:34 SECOND QUARTER S – Pacheco 2 run (Reisner kick), 1:34 THIRD QUARTER S – Pacheco 94 run (Reisner kick), 11:40 S – Passarelli 14 run (Bahena run), 7:42 G – Hess 15 run (Dunlop kick), 4:49 FOURTH QUARTER S – Pacheco 1 run (Reisner kick), 4:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Woodworth 21-86, Berendt 3-65, Hess 6-29, DuVair 3-11, Williams 11-4. Totals: 44-195. South Elgin: Pacheco 27-318, Gross 15-73, Passarelli 5-25, Bahena 2-6. Totals: 49-422. PASSING – Geneva: Williams 6-18-63-0-2. South Elgin: Gross 4-8-46-0-0. RECEIVING – Geneva: Rogers 3-31, Hickey 2-29, Woodworth 1-3. South Elgin: Weedman 2-24, Marotta 1-14, Pacheco 1-8.