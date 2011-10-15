Schwab: Geneva football maintains identity

This season has crystallized the facts of life about Geneva football coach Rob Wicinski’s program – the Vikings are a running team, no exceptions.

Even with a Division I-bound, highly regarded senior quarterback in Matt Williams, Geneva has leaned heavily toward the power rushing formula that has made the program the most consistent power in the area for most of the past decade.

“That’s how this offense works best,” Wicinski said. “I don’t know what I’m doing in the passing game so for me to go spread and try to pretend I know what I’m doing, I’d just get myself into trouble.”

Entering today’s Upstate Eight Conference crossover matinee at South Elgin, the Vikings (6-1) have rushed 260 times for 1,836 yards, almost half of which have come courtesy of senior running back Parker Woodworth.

Williams, meanwhile, has 111 passing attempts, of which he has completed 62 for 1,046 passing yards. Those are nice numbers for the Northern Illinois recruit yet even with his dynamic right arm and seasoning, Geneva is still pounding the rock at a ratio of more than 2-to-1.

Wicinski is a coach who knows who he is. There is no threat of an identity crisis. Having a high-caliber passer at quarterback is a bonus but isn’t going to rewrite the Vikings’ playbook.

“When I pass, I don’t really pass to move the chains,” Wicinski said. “I kind of pass to make it hurt a little but my running game moves the chains. That’s kind of my philosophy.”

There’s no “kind of” about it.

Wicinski said having a QB as skilled as Williams doesn’t motivate him to throw more, but he said Williams’ presence does embolden him to take a few bolder shots through the air in key situations.

The Vikings’ passing game had a subpar night in the Week 6 loss to Batavia so Wicinski challenged Williams and Geneva’s receivers to bounce back last week against Streamwood. Williams threw for 195 yards in the 42-0 win against Streamwood but Wicinski said his backs felt slighted by the perceived shift in priorities, despite 29 rushing attempts in the game.

Wicinski has spoiled Geneva running backs rotten.

“They’re crying,” Wicinski said. “They want to run the ball a little bit. The offensive line, they’re crying a little bit. They didn’t join on to be sitting in a two-point stance.”

After back-to-back, marquee games – the Batavia showdown, then homecoming week against Streamwood – the Vikings need to make sure their resolve doesn’t waver today against South Elgin and next week at Larkin. The 3-4 Storm are in survival mode, desperate to stay in the playoff hunt.

Geneva’s only two previous road games were at East and North, games so close that the Vikings just dressed at home before scooting up to St. Charles.

South Elgin isn’t exactly a gas-guzzling trek, either, but Wicinski wants his team to start preparing for road trips with the postseason nearing. He joked the players will have to scramble to locate their travel bags.

“We’re going to travel this time and dress in their locker room,” Wicinski said. “It’ll be like real football.”

For the Vikings, real football means a lot of carries. No matter who's under center.