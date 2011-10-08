Batavia football routs Elgin

BATAVIA – Batavia quarterback Noel Gaspari only played two quarters in Friday night’s contest with Elgin.

Instead of an injury like last Friday, he sat out the last half of the game because his offense put the Bulldogs up by 42 points at halftime as unbeaten Batavia blanked the Maroons, 49-0.

“We’re pleased with where we’re at,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said of his team’s 7-0 mark, “We only got a couple of games to go.”

Batavia’s offense dominated the first half, scoring on all its possessions except one.

The Bulldogs’ developing running game gained most of the yardage. Only 10 of the team’s 36 plays were passes. Dom Guzaldo, Alec Lyons and Alex Moore grounded out most of the yardage. Guzaldo scored two touchdowns and Lyons and Moore scored one apiece in the first half for Batavia (7-0, 4-0 UEC River).

“I’m happy that our run game is really starting to cook,” Piron said.

Gaspari appeared to be recovered from his shoulder injury, completing seven of 10 passes for 140 yards, including a 70-yarder to Anthony Thielk for the second touchdown of the second quarter.

He also connected with Evan Zeddies for a 6-yard touchdown.

Gaspari suffered a slight shoulder separation on his non-throwing shoulder during the third quarter of last Friday night’s game against Geneva.

The Bulldogs’ defense contained the Maroons (1-6, 0-5 UEC River), only allowing the team two sustained drives.

The secondary frustrated the Maroons passing game as Elgin quarterback Ryan Sitter completed only 6 of his 21 pass attempts. The Bulldogs also intercepted two passes and recovered a bad snap at the Maroons’ 14-yard line that help set up one of the Bulldogs touchdowns.

The only negative of the night was penalties assessed Batavia. The Bulldogs were penalized twice for roughing the passer. Fortunately, the Maroons weren’t able to capitalize on the miscues.

“[It was] disappointing again with the penalties,” Piron said. “Our aggressiveness sometimes gets the better of us. It going to cost us at some point down the line if we can’t curtail the penalties.”

The Bulldogs scored their seventh touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass from backup quarterback Brandon O’Kray to Jared Beckmann.

Kicker Brandon Clabough had a perfect night connecting on all seven of his extra point kicks. ELGIN 0 0 0 0 BATAVIA 14 28 0 7 HOW THEY SCORED First Quarter B - Guzaldo 3 yard run (Clabough kick) 6:49 B – Moore 5 yard run (Clabough kick) 2:45 Second Quarter B – Zeddies 6 yard pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick) 10:22 B – Thielk 70 yard pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick) 5:24 B –Lyons 1 yard run (Clabough kick) 3:20 B – Guzaldo 38-yard run (Clabough kick) 1:17 Fourth Quarter B – Beckmann 12-yard pass from O’Kray. (Clabough kick) 10;10 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Elgin: Sitter 5-3, Moore 2-24, Gilliam 1-26, Moorman1-9, Totals 9-62. Batavia: Guzaldo 7-86, Lyons 3-29, Moore 6-72, Thielk 2-7, Lindquist 5-15, Albrecht 2-8, Giacopelli 2-4, Totals: 26-221 PASSING – Elgin: Sitter 6-21-45-0, Batavia: Gaspari 7-10-140-2, Albrecht 1-3-13-1, O’Kray 1-1-13-1. Totals: 9-14-165-3. RECEIVNG – Elgin: Gilliam 2-13, Moorman 1-6, Simon 3-26, Totals 6-45 . Batavia: Gardner 1-10, Zeddies 3-31, Thielk 1-70, Guzaldo 1-13, Linquist 1-13, Strittmatter 1-16, Beckmann, 1-13 Totals: 9-166. TOTAL OFFENSE – Elgin 107 , Batavia 386 SOPHOMORE GAME – Batavia 61, Elgin 6