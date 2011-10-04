Schwab: Perfect Batavia football can still improve

It’s been six glorious weeks for the Batavia football team, which was expected to have a strong season and has come even better than advertised.

Friday’s 46-34 win at Geneva afforded the Bulldogs unquestioned Tri-Cities bragging rights, put Batavia in prime position to snap the Vikings’ run of conference dominance and oh, by the way, clinched a playoff berth.

It’s with the playoffs in mind that it’s time to start wondering how much damage the Bulldogs can do this postseason. You can never entirely rule out an upset, but Batavia is highly likely to cap the regular season with wins against Elgin, St. Charles North and Streamwood, which would put the Bulldogs at 9-0 and among the favorites in the Class 6A playoff draw.

Best of all, this team has not yet peaked, from my vantage point. As well as Batavia has played, there is ample room for the Bulldogs to be all the more formidable a month from now.

The Bulldogs can be a bona fide contender to win a state championship if they continue to improve. Here are a few ways Batavia can become even more menacing.

Continue to cultivate the running game Batavia has been a pass-first operation this season. Emboldened by quality quarterback play from senior Noel Gaspari and a deep, skillful set of receivers – junior Zach Strittmatter and senior Evan Zeddies supply a dangerous 1-2 punch – Batavia has aired it out with great success this season.

Now the Bulldogs are showing they can be just as difficult to stop playing power football. Batavia’s fourth-quarter possessions on Friday, with Gaspari out with a shoulder injury, might have had power-minded Geneva coach Rob Wicinski applauding if the Vikings’ conference championship hopes weren’t hanging in the balance.

Wicinski, a veteran of many matchups with former Batavia head coach and current offensive coordinator Mike Gaspari, said the Bulldogs’ willingness to stick with the run shows “I guess old dogs can learn new tricks.”

“He found a sore spot and he kept pounding at us,” Wicinski said. “It was nice to see; it was close to my heart, seeing that, if I wasn’t on other side of the ball. It was a nice offensive job.”

Like most positions on its roster, Batavia is deep at running back, and a couple of those backs – Dom Guzaldo and Alec Lyons – are the kind of 200-plus pound specimens that can bring a tiring defense to its knees in the fourth quarter.

Factor in that the Bulldogs’ offensive line appears to be one of the team’s fastest improving units, and it might not be long before opponents fear Batavia’s ability to punish on the ground as much as their passing game.

Clean up the personal fouls on defense There are few teams that can put together legitimate drives on Batavia's elite defense. The Bulldogs, however, have shown a tendency to make it a fair fight by racking up defensive personal fouls in bunches.

Batavia picked up three personal fouls on one St. Charles East drive two weeks ago, aiding the Saints on the way to East’s lone touchdown. The Bulldogs drew more than their share of flags again against Geneva, too, including three personal fouls in the second quarter alone.

Whether they’re face masks, late hits, unsportsmanlike conduct – whatever the case may be – personal fouls have to minimized. Even a defense of Batavia’s caliber can’t regularly cede chunks of yardage without eventually paying dearly.

Shore up special teams coverage There's no telling how comfortable Batavia's win could have been Friday if not for allowing the Vikings' Bobby Hess to return a kick for a touchdown and Geneva's Ben Rogers to return a punt to the Batavia 4-yard line, setting up the Vikings' first score.

Same principle as the penalties – when your defense is that solid, it’s a shame not to make opponents earn the points.

Batavia has done so much exceptionally well this season, so identifying areas for improvement isn’t as obvious as with most teams.

But it’s not every team that will enter the postseason with realistic ambitions of making it to Champaign. Batavia fits that description, making it all the more crucial that the Bulldogs keep refining to make an excellent football team all the harder to handle in the playoffs.

• Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at 630-845-5382 or jschwab@shawmedia.com.