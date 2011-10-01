Prep roundup: Bouagnon, Burlington Central rush past Genoa-Kingston

GENOA – Joel Bouagnon hadn’t broken a game-changing run yet, much to Burlington Central coach Rich Crabel’s chagrin.

The Rockets’ junior running back already had plenty of yards, plenty of near misses to bust open Friday night’s game at Genoa-Kingston. But as the first half concluded, Bouagnon’s running had been more methodical than magical.

“We expect him to make those type of plays,” Crabel said.

Bouagnon picked the right time.

One snap after G-K kicker Chris Camargo missed a 40-yard field goal, Bouagnon took off down the right side for an 80-yard touchdown that gave Central a three-touchdown lead, well on its way to a 33-0 win.

“I just ran up through the gut,” Bouagnon said. “It’s all messy in there. The second you see daylight, you just go for it. You run to daylight, just keep running until you’re there.”

With the win, the Rockets (4-2, 1-1 Big Northern Conference East) rebounded from last week’s 9-7 loss to Richmond-Burton. Central’s offense was much better against G-K (1-5, 0-2 BNC East), wracking up 413 total yards despite playing with leading receiver Zach Ranney. But the performance was far from perfect, especially early.

Turnovers and penalties prevented Central from having a fast start. The Rockets had just seven points in the first quarter, dominating the game in every category except points. It left Crabel with mixed feelings.

“It’s always good to bounce back and win,” Crabel said. “We didn’t play as well as we should have tonight. That’s not a knock on anybody else. We just didn’t play up to our standards tonight, and our kids know it.

“We just know that if we’re going to do things down the road, our expectations are better than that offensively. Our kids will come back hard Monday because they like to work. They just know that’s what they have to do, and they weren’t happy. They weren’t happy with the way everything went.”

Bouagnon gave Crabel nothing to complain about. The junior finished with 205 yards – 122 in the first half – and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He added a 66-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Ryan Ritchie in the second quarter.

“We expect him to have yardage,” Crabel said. “Unfortunately, tonight, there was a good amount of it that was on his own. That’s a plus for him, but we believe he should score those types of touchdowns and not get hit as much.”

The Rockets will try to build more success in the BNC East when they play Harvard next week. It’s a matchup Crabel is looking forward to.

“We’ll come in Monday ready to go because Harvard is going to be a very talented football team,” Crabel said. “Everyone keeps telling us how good they are, so we’re going to have to get ready to go.”

Guerin 18, Aurora Central Catholic 15: At River Grove, the Chargers (3-3, 1-2 Suburban Christian Gold) lost a close game in a driving rain.

• Shaw Media’s Ryan Wood contributed to this story.