Batavia steals Geneva’s winning formula

GENEVA – Mucky, soupy and cruddy ol’ Burgess Field suited the visiting Batavia football team just fine on Friday.

For one night, anyway, the Bulldogs transformed into their arch-rivals on offense, favoring a plodding, determined rushing attack to remain unbeaten.

Batavia’s 46-34 victory against Geneva soiled the Vikings’ own bid for a perfect season while maintaining the Bulldogs’ footing as front-runners in the Upstate Eight Conference River Division race.

The key: 41 carries for 262 yards.

“We haven’t run the ball much before tonight. We just wanted to show them that we can,” Bulldogs senior fullback Dom Guzaldo said. It’s just another weapon you have to defend when you play us.”

Geneva (5-1, 3-1 UEC River) overcame its continued struggles with rushing defense to stay in the game down the stretch. Quarterback Matt Williams’ 12-yard touchdown run and the ensuing point-after brought the Vikings to within 39-34 with 4:33 remaining in the game.

Trouble was, the Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) kept gashing, turning the tables on Geneva after years of absorbing physical clinics in the series.

“We had a tough time last year,” senior left tackle Nick Pappas said. “That was definitely motivation, getting revenge.”

Guzaldo scored on second-half runs of 4, 1 and 4 yards, while Alec Lyons’ 1-yard plunge with 1:42 to play capped the scoring.

Batavia played without third-year starting quarterback Noel Gaspari for the entire fourth quarter, as the senior took a jarring hit on a run up the sideline near the end of the third.

Early speculation from the Bulldogs included a possible shoulder injury.

“Hopefully, it’s not that big of a deal,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “Hopefully he’ll be OK, because that’s too big of a price to pay, even as great as this victory is for our program tonight.”

Both teams entered Friday’s fight with UEC River title aspirations.

Once-winless St. Charles East shook up the league race with a 49-34 upset of previously-unbeaten Streamwood on Friday. The Sabres still have to face the scourges of 2011 Tri-Cities football, visiting Burgess Field next week before heading to Bulldog Stadium on the Saturday of Week 9.

Vikings coach Rob Wicinski acknowledged a leak in the defense and some inconsistencies in the passing game, but still knows his team can be special.

“It’s a bitter pill,” he said, “but the sun will come up. We’ll see how these kids handle it.”

Batavia players compared last year’s Streamwood game – also played on the final Saturday of the regular season – to college football. A runaway victory made the Bulldogs playoff-eligible, creating the feel of the NCAA’s bowl selection process at that night’s IHSA selection show.

Last week’s rout of St. Charles East assured the team of a winning regular-season record, but that’s far from the Bulldogs’ only fall goal.

“We’re not going to lose any of our fire,” Guzaldo said. ‘We’re just going to keep doing what we do.”

Batavia faced its first deficit of the six-week season for the bulk of the first half. Geneva grabbed the game’s first lead on Williams’ 1-yard bootleg scoring run late in the first quarter, cashing in on a short field set up by Ben Rogers’ 66-yard punt return to the Bulldogs’ 4.

The teams traded touchdowns after that before Batavia regained the lead with two scores in 72 seconds. A 20-yard Brandon Clabough field goal drew the Bulldogs to within 14-9, and then the defense struck.

With Williams unable to handle a wild third-down snap from the Geneva 23, the ball bounced off the quarterback’s hands and rolled through the backfield. Batavia senior defensive lineman Austin Lewis fell on the ball in the end zone, and the ensuing two-point conversion pass from Gaspari to Cole Gardner gave the Bulldogs a 17-14 edge heading into halftime.

Williams took a 20-yard loss on a fourth down fake punt from the Geneva 23 late in the third quarter, setting up Guzaldo’s second touchdown to make it 32-20 after a two-point conversion.

Batavia found itself in another hole when Parker Woodworth scored on a 44-yard run midway through the third quarter. They regained the lead on Guzaldo’s first touchdown three minutes later and just kept running.

“This is the most amazing game of my life,” Guzaldo said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

BATAVIA 46, GENEVA 34

Batavia 0 17 15 14 – 46

Geneva 7 7 13 7 – 34

HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER G – Williams 1 run (Dunlop kick), 4:25 SECOND QUARTER B – Lyons 3 run (kick failed), 10:54 G – Rogers 2 pass from Williams (Clabough kick), 7:20 B – Clabough 20 field goal, 2:57 B – Lewis end zone fumble recovery (Gaspari pass to Gardner), 1:45 THIRD QUARTER G – Woodworth 44 run (kick blocked), 7:41 B – Guzaldo 4 run (Clabough kick), 4:33 B – Guzaldo 1 run (Gaspari pass to Strittmatter), 2:14 G – Hess 95 kickoff return (Dunlop kick), 2:00 FOURTH QUARTER B – Guzaldo 4 run, 10:51 (Clabough kick), 10:51 G – Williams 12 run, 4:33 (Dunlop kick), 4:33 B – Lyons 1 run (Clabough kick), 1:42 RUSHING – Batavia: Guzaldo 17-96, Moore 5-83, Lyons 9-42, Thielk 3-25, Gaspari 6-18, Lindquist 1(-2). Totals 41-262. Geneva: Woodworth 19-86, Hess 3-11, Herrera 3-9, Williams 11-5, Rogers 1-(-8). Totals: 37-103. PASSING – Batavia: Gaspari 10-15-154-0-0. Geneva: Williams 10-22-66-1-0. RECEIVING – Batavia: Strittmatter 5-110, Zeddies 1-20, Gray 2-15, Gardner 2-9. Geneva: Herrera 3-27, Hickey 3-16, Woodworth 2-13, Rogers 2-10.

Sophomore game: Batavia 28, Geneva 6