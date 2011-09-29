Difficult debut season made Batavia QB Gaspari stronger

Two years removed from an often unpleasant football season for his family, Mike Gaspari is not certain he made the right decision.

The former Batavia head coach is not second-guessing that his son, Noel Gaspari, was the Bulldogs’ best option to start at quarterback as a sophomore, but some vocal factions around the community begged to differ. Combative phone calls, emails and chatter around the hallways persisted as the Bulldogs limped to an uncharacteristic 2-7 season.

“If I had to do it over for my son’s sake and my wife, I’m not sure I would have done it the same, knowing what I know now,” said Mike Gaspari, now the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. “But it was the best thing for our program in the end.”

That has become especially evident this season. Now a senior, Noel Gaspari’s sizzling play at quarterback is a major reason the Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 Upstate Eight Conference River) have been the area’s most dominant team entering a tantalizing showdown with fellow unbeaten Geneva tonight at Burgess Field.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a close game this season as the Noel Gaspari-led offense has supplied Batavia’s stout defense all the support it could want. Noel Gaspari is 68 for 101 passing, having thrown for 1,175 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also the leading rusher for a balanced Batavia ground game with 142 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Comparing stats with his counterpart tonight, Geneva senior Matt Williams (42 for 75 passing, 805 yards, seven TDs, two interceptions, 207 rushing yards), isn’t entirely fair, mostly because the Vikings run the ball much more than Batavia has this season.

But Batavia coach Dennis Piron still wonders why more people don’t consider Noel Gaspari in the elite mix of area quarterbacks. Part of the reason likely boils down to the Division I commitments from Williams (Northern Illinois) and Aurora Christian’s Anthony Maddie (Western Michigan), both of whom have more prototypical size for college QBs.

Piron, though, said he wouldn’t trade quarterbacks with anyone, citing Noel Gaspari’s ability to read defenses, protect the ball and leadership in addition to an expanded skill set.

“For me as a coach, it’s very, very frustrating because he deserves more attention than he’s getting,” Piron said.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Noel Gaspari still carries a modest frame, but he’s 25 pounds bigger than when he took the field as a sophomore. Far-from-ideal circumstances made his son what Mike Gaspari considered a clear-cut choice to be elevated to the starter’s job as a sophomore, despite not having played the position extensively since he was a seventh-grader.

Strictly from a physicality standpoint, making it through the season was an accomplishment.

“I remember when we played Glenbard South when they had Austin Teitsma, it was a pretty brutal hit, actually, and I was like, ‘Oh, man, what am I doing out there?’ ” Noel Gaspari recalled. “I was shell-shocked, almost.”

The season’s results didn’t make Noel Gaspari feel much better, especially from a team standpoint, as the Bulldogs snapped a six-year string of postseason appearances.

As much as his parents would have liked to shield him from the murmurs, it was impossible to completely spare the sophomore from the scrutiny about his preparedness to start.

“To be honest, it was really rough,” Noel Gaspari said. “I faced a lot of pretty bad publicity, from other teammates and other citizens of Batavia, but then junior year came along and things just got better.”

A driven offseason regimen factored in heavily. Gaspari has worked out with Aurora Christian coach and offensive guru Don Beebe to supplement his own, extensive training program both of the past two years as he blossomed into a polished, dual threat quarterback.

As Piron noted, the replenishing of Batavia’s talent pool last year and, especially this season, also created more favorable circumstances both for Gaspari and his dad, who transitioned to offensive coordinator this fall after retiring as athletic director and head coach.

Mike Gaspari admires the quarterback his son has become in a Bulldogs offense that is complex to orchestrate by high school standards. He considers Noel’s season to date as impressive as any of the quarterbacks he’s coached – including seven all-staters – during his 26-year tenure as head coach.

“Everything is designed to go to what the defense gives us, and that’s an easy thing to say but a very difficult thing for a quarterback to diagnose and get the ball out to the right person in a second or two,”

Mike Gaspari said. “He’s worked hard in all those areas, and it’s paying huge dividends to our team this year.”

Given the way Gaspari’s varsity career started, both father and son are especially appreciative of the whopping success this season has brought. Noel Gaspari said he and his father weathered the rocky ride together.

“I felt pretty bad for him,” he said. “He was facing a lot of adversity with parents and everything. He battled through it and I battled through it. We battled through it together, and we have a great relationship still. Everything’s great right now.”