Schwab: Family ties trump school colors for Batavia football dads

Batavia football players Cole Gardner and Austin Lewis can talk all the trash they want to a pair of Geneva Vikings on Friday night and not have to sweat an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Some extra manual labor around the house or a grounding could be another matter.

As Friday’s clash of unbeatens between Batavia and host Geneva approaches, it’s hard to imagine a more colorful vantage point on the rivalry than Gardner and Lewis have. Both of the Batavia seniors’ fathers are proud Geneva football alumni, having graduated from Geneva in 1981.

Let’s be clear from the get-go: Lewis and Gardner are not Viking sympathizers.

“I think it’s really ironic but that was my dad and his time,” Austin Lewis said. “In my time, I feel like Geneva has good kids and stuff, but when we play them, they’re our worst enemy. They’re definitely a big rival and I don’t feel any differently than any of my teammates feel about them.”

Gardner’s dad, Todd, and Lewis’ dad, Steve, played under legendary Vikings coach Jerry Auchstetter, and were key cogs on winning Geneva teams. Steve Lewis went on to play at a trio of colleges – College of DuPage, Eastern Illinois and Eastern Michigan.

The dads have new allegiances these days, wholeheartedly rooting on Batavia against their alma mater, but both say they retain warm memories about their Geneva years and pull for the Vikings except against the Bulldogs.

Blurry lines in Batavia-Geneva matters have long been the reality for Todd Gardner, who actually grew up in Batavia but lived in the sliver of town that funneled into Geneva schools.

“It was a little weird at first, a little different at first, but once you’re in high school and all that kind of stuff, it doesn’t really matter,” Todd Gardner said. “You’re friends with everyone, so it doesn’t really matter what neighborhood you’re from, necessarily.”

Todd Gardner and Steve Lewis became friends almost immediately after Steve moved from Bloomington to Geneva as a high school sophomore. Their friendship has deepened as adults; both are now godfathers to one of the other’s children.

As Geneva seniors, the Vikings team went 7-2 but did not qualify for the then-smaller playoff field. Beating Batavia, at the time, was almost a foregone conclusion, with Todd Gardner saying Batavia then was “pretty much a basketball town.”

Nonetheless, Batavia-Geneva was a spirited local rivalry, but Todd Gardner likes today’s version of the rivalry even better, considering both programs are well-respected and additional ties between the programs because of travel sports and Facebook.

“I would characterize [the rivalry] as stronger, in some cases, than the way it was,” said Todd Gardner, who still answers to his old nickname, “Hammer.”

Todd Gardner recalls taking Cole – a multisport Batavia standout – to Geneva basketball games as a kid because Tim Pease, the Vikings’ former coach, was one of Todd’s old classmates.

Shhh. Don’t tell Cole’s teammates or coaches, who enjoy needling the Gardner and Lewis families about all things Viking.

“When it’s the kids, I’ll turn the other cheek, but when it’s some of the guys I might have used to play against, I’ll give them a hard time back a little bit, but it’s all in good fun, and always well-taken,” Steve Lewis said.

Cole and Austin, close friends just as their dads are, sometimes line up next to each other along Batavia’s rugged defensive line. Todd Gardner also was a D-lineman, while Steve Lewis played linebacker/offensive guard.

While appreciative of his dad’s unconditional support, Austin Lewis mused that “I could never see myself being a diehard Geneva fan” in the future. Of course, that’s undoubtedly how Todd Gardner and Steve Lewis felt, in reverse, 30 years back.

Being a parent can turn anything on its ear – even the decades-old Batavia-Geneva grudge match.

“It’s kind of neat because Todd and I did get to share a lot of experiences but your time moves on, and now it’s their time,” said Steve Lewis, whose No. 59 blue Geneva jersey remains preserved at home. “It’s an exciting time for them going into this game.”

Come Friday night, a pair of old Vikings would be proud to turn over bragging rights to the next generation.