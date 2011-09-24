Geneva football explodes past St. Charles North

ST. CHARLES – Geneva triggered the running clock against St. Charles North with 3:25 remaining in Friday’s third quarter, and a public address announcement hit the airwaves accordingly.

Would the litany of North’s after-school clubs please tidy up those homecoming golf carts? It’s not polite to make others clean up the mess.

The other mercy rule that applied apparently went without saying. With Geneva well on its way to a 54-7 Upstate Eight Conference romp, there was no need to sully the mood of North’s capacity crowd.

A fireworks display and the drill team’s glow stick dance went on unhinged, leaving the Vikings to celebrate another week of perfection, oddly, in the dark.

"It is a little weird that the coaches are shooing us off the field," Vikings senior receiver/kick returner Ben Rogers said, "but I'm kind of pumped for this black light dance, so we'll see if we don't come back out." North (0-5, 0-2 UEC River) would just as soon the Vikings stay away from Red Gate Road for a while.

Geneva (5-0, 3-0) surged ahead with four first-quarter touchdowns in a 9:10 span, converting each time on a dynamic scoring play of no less than 16 yards. For a moment, that "shorty" was also up for grabs. Facing a fourth-and-2 from the North 16, the Vikings rolled out with nimble senior quarterback Matt Williams, who eluded a strong jersey tug from North's Alec Datoli and lofted the ball skyward toward the end zone.

Senior tight end Connor Einck, a 6-foot-5 target coach Rob Wicinski had hoped to further integrate into the attack, hauled in the reception.

Benjamin Kaplan’s ensuing 69-yard kickoff return set up a short field and led to North’s first end zone visit since Week 2, but a 2-yard George Edlund plunge was all the team could boast for the first half. North again drove to the Geneva 2 as time waned before intermission, but quarterback Collin Peterson’s fade pass to the end zone went out of bounds as the clock expired.

By then, Vikings senior running back Parker Woodworth had collected two of his three touchdowns and 79 of his 96 yards.

“We just fought and really stuck to our game plan, and it really just opened it up,” Woodworth said. “We executed really well and the blocking was great.”

Ryan Fischbach relieved Peterson late in the third quarter, while third-string quarterback Grant Loess took some snaps down the stretch. Barring a hidden gem from the film replay, North coach Mark Gould conceded there weren’t many positives, though he still held that the team remains upbeat.

“They are; they’re a chin-up group,” Gould said. “What do you do after a loss like this? You get ready for next week, and they believe that.”

Gould was winding down a lengthy stint as Buck Drach’s assistant at what was then St. Charles High School when Wicinski began his Geneva tenure in 1999.

Wicinski and Gould call each other friends, and on Friday assured themselves of at least one more shared experience.

A victory made the Vikings eligible for an eighth successive trip to the postseason, the same streak Gould’s North Stars enjoyed from 2002-09.

These days, North is teetering on the verge of a program record for losses. No North Stars team has lost more than five games since the 2001 club finished the school's first season of varsity football at 2-7. During preseason, Gould said the 2012 campaign would be his last.

Geneva will host fellow unbeaten Batavia next week in a game that likely will determine the River Division champion.

North, already in uncharted program waters with its 0-5 start, will look for win No. 1 when its hosts Elgin.

Rarely can a team take solace from its stadium, but the North Stars might be happy to know this: After the glow stick dance and fireworks show, the lights flicked back on. They eventually returned to full power.

GENEVA 54, ST. CHARLES NORTH 7

Geneva 27 0 20 7 – 54

St. Charles North 7 0 0 0 – 7

HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER G – Woodworth 29 run (Dunlop kick), 9:31 G – Einck 16 pass from Williams (Dunlop kick), 7:48 S – Edlund 2 run (Schroeder kick), 5:12 G – DuVair 31 run (kick blocked), 3:16 G– Woodworth 27 run (Dunlop kick), 0:21 THIRD QUARTER G – Woodworth 15 run (Dunlop kick), 8:29 G – Rogers 25 pass from Williams (Dunlop kick), 4:19 G – Caruso 29 interception return (kick failed), 3:25 FOURTH QUARTER G – Hess 11 run (Dunlop kick), 2:49

INDIVIDUAL STATS RUSHING – Geneva: Woodworth 9-96, Hess 10-58, Berendt 2-47, DuVair 1-31, Williams 7-20, Herrera 2-6. Hickey 1-4, Totals 32-268. St. Charles North: Edlund 12-47, Ohlrich 2-4, Lynch 1-4, Fischbach 1-7, Peterson 1-(-11), Totals: 17-51. PASSING – Geneva: Williams 9-14-156-2-0. St. Charles North: Peterson 9-15-69-0-1, Fischbach 3-5-49-0-0. RECEIVING – Geneva: Rogers 3-106, Hickey 3-32, Einck 1-16, Hess 2-2. St. Charles North: Hodges 4-40, Ohlrich 3-32, Johnson 1-21, Donlevy 1-10, Lynch 1-9, Kirby 1-8, Edlund 1-(-2) Sophomore game: St. Charles North 45, Geneva 27