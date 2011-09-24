Burlington Central football fumbles away victory

BURLINGTON – The Burlington Central football team was inches from victory – literally.

Down by two points with less than two minutes remaining, Central quarterback Ryan Ritchie scrambled for a 44-yard run, finished with a dive to the end zone pylon. As the Central fans celebrated an apparent touchdown, the referees marked him down just short of the goal line. A potential victory was inches away for Central, but a fumble on the next play recovered by Richmond-Burton in the end zone left Central with a 9-7 loss Friday night.

“I thought [Ritchie] was in on the previous play,” said Central coach Rich Crabel, referring to Ritchie’s long run. “From the angle I was at, I thought it was a touchdown.”

Ritchie made the run on what originally was a pass play, but pressure and coverage downfield prompted him to tuck the ball and make a dash.

"It was a broken play and [Ritchie] took off," Crabel said. "He made the reads and decided to take off." Crabel's disappointment with his team's fumble on the final offensive play wasn't Central's only area for potential improvement. R-B, despite winning the game, had several miscues, including turnovers Central (3-2, 0-1 Big Northern East) was unable to convert into points.

Central forced two turnovers in the first half, one an interception by Joe Breeden to stop a R-B drive inside the Central 10, and the other a fumble recovery by Zach Ranney. But the R-B defensive line kept steady pressure on Ritchie’s pass attempts and stopped multiple runs behind the line of scrimmage.

“We knew (R-B) was going to be physical on both sides of the ball, but we needed to match it,” Crabel said.

R-B (4-1, 1-0 BNC East) also helped Central’s defense on two other first-half drives, stalling them with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on each.

Central managed to drive into R-B territory before the first half ended, but a 45-yard field goal attempt by Cody Wallace fell short and the scoreless tie remained until the third quarter.

In the third, R-B scored the game’s first points on a 5-yard run by quarterback Matthew Malecki ,and with the extra-point, the visitors were up 7-0. Central’s answer came two drives later, when Ritchie completed a 23-yard TD pass to Mikiel Thompson. The extra point by Wallace tied the score.

That ended all the scoring on offense for each team and it was the R-B defense that provided the game-winning points.

R-B tackled Joel Bouagnon for a safety for a 9-7 lead.

R-B drove down inside the Central 5, but Central’s defense forced a turnover on downs, stuffing Richmond’s run on fourth down to regain possession at their 1-yard line. However, the Richmond defensive front again collapsed Central’s front line and tackled Joel Bouagnon on its first play of the drive for a safety, giving Richmond a 9-7 lead and eventual win.

“We gave up some things that we shouldn’t have and we didn’t have stops when we should’ve,” Crabel said.

RICHMOND-BURTON 0 0 7 2 - 9 BURLINGTON CENTRAL 0 0 0 7 - 7 Third quarter Richmond - Malecki 5 run (Marzahl kick) Fourth quarter Central - Ritchie 23 pass to Thompson (Wallace kick) Richmond - Safety RUSHING - Bouagnon 15-96, Ritchie 7-76. PASSING - Ritchie 4-8, 63 yards. RECEIVING - Thompson 3-50, (TD).