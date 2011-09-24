Batavia shows killer instinct in win over St. Charles East

BATAVIA – The Batavia football team consistently has put opponents in a hole this season and, just as reliably, the Bulldogs have erased any doubt in a hurry once the second half started.

The deep, well-conditioned Bulldogs continued the fruitful pattern Friday, turning a semi-competitive game against St. Charles East into a homecoming rout with a big third quarter in Friday’s 43-7 win against the Saints.

“That’s what we do,” Batavia senior tight end/defensive lineman Cole Gardner said. “We just shut people down [in the second half]. We make that first statement. We hit people hard, and they’re going to want to back away.”

The win, combined with Geneva’s victory against St. Charles North, locked in the anticipated showdown between the unbeaten Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 Upstate Eight Conference River) and archrival Vikings (5-0, 3-0 UEC River) next week in Geneva.

The Saints (0-5, 0-3 UEC River), meanwhile, are guaranteed to miss the playoffs for the second straight season.

East took over near midfield early in the third quarter, trailing 20-7, after a monster, perfectly timed special teams hit from the Saints’ Jake Mazanke jarred the ball loose from Batavia’s Zach Strittmatter, who likely would have called for a fair catch if he was granted a mulligan.

But the Bulldogs’ defense forced a quick punt for the second straight time to start the second half, and after taking possession at their own 6-yard line, Batavia initiated a 94-yard scoring drive to set the blowout in motion.

Batavia quarterback Noel Gaspari converted a pair of long third-down passes on the series, including a 45-yard pass to Jon Gray and a 20-yard touchdown pass to Evan Zeddies on third-and-16.

The Bulldogs then stopped East again, and put the game out of reach when junior Marquise Jenkins blocked a punt, recovered by Gardner, at the Saints’ 5-yard line in the final minute of the quarter. Burly fullback Alec Lyons scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the quarter, as Batavia claimed a 34-7 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“You could just see how much bigger they were and how much more physical they were than us in the second half,” said East coach Mike Fields, after scooping up his 4-year-old son for what he called a needed pick-me-up. “They wore us down. I take my hat off to coach [Dennis] Piron. They’ve got it going on.”

One week after bagging five interceptions in an impressive win against Bartlett, the Bulldogs’ ball-hawking prowess was again on display. Batavia intercepted East quarterback Charlie Fisher three times, with Lyons, Michael Moffatt and Robbie Bowman all snatching picks.

Spreading the ball around, Gaspari gave another strong showing, going 12-of-21 for 241 passing yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Both teams changed quarterbacks in the final quarter, with East inserting opening night starter Dean Bowen, who played most of the game at receiver after returning from a Week 2 ankle injury.

The Saints faced a 20-7 halftime deficit, a hole that might well have been worse except for a flurry of flags in their favor on their scoring drive.

Batavia committed three defensive personal fouls to gift-wrap East’s arrival in the red zone. The Saints still needed a risky fourth-and-10 touchdown pass to cash in, as Fisher rolled to his right and found Joe Hoscheit with a low pass in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown connection. Nick Devor’s extra point brought East within 10-7 with 9:11 left in the second quarter.

“Those things happen,” Piron said of the string of penalties. “... I was proud of our kids, how they maintained composure in some difficult circumstances at times tonight.”

The Bulldogs answered right back with a six-play, 68-yard touchdown drive to swiftly restore a cushion. Gaspari located Gardner up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown pass to close the drive.

Batavia kicker Brandon Clabough made field goals of 27 and 33 yards in the first half before having a 40-yard attempt blocked in the fourth quarter.

BATAVIA 43, ST. CHARLES EAST 7

St. Charles East 0 7 0 0 – 7

Batavia 10 10 14 9 – 43

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter B – Clabough 27 field goal, 6:46 B – Lyons 1 run (Clabough kick), 0:34 Second quarter STCE – Hoscheit 12 pass from Fisher (Devor kick), 9:11 B – Gardner 11 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 6:52 B – Clabough 33 kick, 1:21 Third quarter B – Zeddies 20 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 3:18 B – Lyons 2 run (Clabough kick), 0:00 Fourth quarter B – Guzaldo 16 run (Clabough kick), 10:29 B – Safety, 4:29 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – St. Charles East: Reading 11-28, Hoscheit 3-31, Fisher 11-9, Dean 3-0, Slattery 1-1, Sciarrino 4-34. Totals: 33-103. Batavia: Moore 6-12, Guzaldo 5-35, Thielk 3-8, Lyons 4-8, Lindquist 5-42, Gaspari 4-3, Giacopelli 3-8. Totals: 30-116. PASSING – St. Charles East: Fisher 12-31-3-81; Bowen 0-1-0-0. Totals: 12-32-3-81. Batavia: Gaspari 12-21-0-241; Albrecht 1-2-0-18. Totals: 13-23-0-259. RECEIVING – St. Charles East: Lanthier 3-25, Hoscheit 3-26, Mazanke 2-30, Reading 3-minus 4, Bowen 1-4. Totals: 12-81. Batavia: Strittmatter 2-45. Gray 4-101, Moffatt 1-26, Zeddies 2-33, Gardner 3-33, Toth 1-18. Totals: 13-259. TOTAL YARDS – St. Charles East 184, Batavia 375

SOPHOMORE GAME – Batavia 35, St. Charles East 7