Offensive duo keeps Geneva football undefeated

GENEVA – Geneva’s Parker Woodworth’s legs and Matt Williams’ right arm proved to be too much for Elgin on Friday.

The offensive duo combined to lead the Vikings to a 45-14 Upstate Eight River Division conquest of the Maroons to keep Geneva's undefeated season going at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the UEC River. Elgin falls to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Woodworth rushed for 105 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns, all in the first half. His first score, a 17-yarder, came on the game’s opening drive.

“The first touchdown run, my line did a tremendous job,” the 5-10, 180-pound senior said. “The hole opened so wide. I got on [lineman] Jake Mills’ hip and took it to the house.”

The Geneva line did an excellent job of controlling the line of scrimmage all night, but Woodworth also ran with ferocity, frequently breaking tackles to gain additional yardage.

“He runs hard,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “Maybe he ratcheted it up another level. … He always wants to be there on every series and every play and he’s trying to show us that he deserves to be out there every play, so that’s a nice thing to have as a coach.”

There’s no doubt that Williams is going to be in on every important offensive play for the Vikings. The senior quarterback threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns, while completing nine of 15 passes without throwing an interception.

Williams’ first touchdown pass was an improvisation after his pass protection broke down because of good downfield coverage by the Maroons. Williams flipped a shovel pass to Bobby Hess, who ran through a pair of would-be tacklers and down the left sideline 53 yards for the score.

Williams said he practiced that pass.

“It was a screen and they read it really well,” the Vikings quarterback said. “I saw Bobby break open, and I just kind of flipped it to him. Bobby did everything. It was all Bobby on that one.”

“Matt’s Matt,” Wicinski said. “We had a screen play that blew up on us and Matt did his deal. He’s a wild child.”

The unusual pass play gave the Vikings a 17-0 lead after one quarter. The Maroons briefly got back into the contest by converting a 4th-and-goal play from the 24 with Gage Teschner hauling in a pass from Ryan Sitter early in the second, but on Geneva’s ensuing possession, Williams hit Ben Rogers with a bomb for 41 yards to set up a 12-yard touchdown run by Woodworth.

Williams hit Rogers for a touchdown and Ben Herrera for another before halftime to make it 38-6 at the break.

The Vikings rolled up 316 yards of total offense in the first half.

“It gets better each week,” Wicinski said. “We were a little disappointed in our offensive play last week, if you can believe that. Everyone’s firing on all cylinders. We had some guys who were straggling and we were hoping this was a better outing for them.”

“The offense is doing a great job,” agreed Williams. “The offensive line was outstanding. I can’t say enough. Wide receivers running their routes, running backs, everyone’s clicking and on the same page.”

Herrera added a 17-yard touchdown run on Geneva’s first second-half possession.

Geneva’s defense also played well, picking off Sitter three times.

GENEVA 45, ELGIN 14

Score by quarters

Elgin 0 6 8 0 - 14

Geneva 17 21 7 0 - 45

How they scored First quarter G-Woodworth 17 run (Dunlop kick), 9:21 G-Dunlop 34 FG, 6:05 G-Hess 53 pass from Williams (Dunlop kick), 4:05 Second quarter E-Teschner 24 pass from Sitter (kick blocked), 8:43 G-Woodworth 12 run (Dunlop kick), 7:18 G-Rogers 20 pass from Williams (Dunlop kick), 3:18 G-Herrera 7 pass from Williams (Dunlop kick), :28 Third quarter G-Herrera 17 run (Dunlop kick), 7:54 E-Clemons 11 run (Moorman pass from Sitter), 5:48

Individual statistics Rushing-Elgin: Clemons 24-85, Bartelt 7-28, Keophilalay 2-9, Narayan 4-minus 5, Sitter 2-minus 3; Totals: 39-142. Geneva: Woodworth 12-105, Williams 2-36, Cella 4-16, DuVaor 3-18, Berendt 6-8, Hess 5-20, Herrera 2-17, Duerr 1-minus 3; Totals: 35-217. Passing-Elgin: Sitter 9-26-3-127. Geneva: Williams 9-15-0-216. Receiving-Elgin: Quick 2-16, Jones 1-34, Teschner 3-42, Clemons 1-5, Gilliam 1-10, Moorman 1-20. Geneva: Herrera 2-15, Hickey 3-42, Hess 1-53, Rogers 3-106.

Total yards: Geneva 433, Elgin 259