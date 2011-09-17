Batavia football picks Bartlett clean

BATAVIA – Three straights mashings of opponents raised some eyebrows, but didn’t afford the Batavia football team the credit the Bulldogs thought they were due.

Given a crack at an opponent that no reasonable football fan could diminish, the Bulldogs stomped any lingering skepticism about what kind of team they have.

Pitted against a Bartlett team that was the popular preseason pick to win the other side of the Upstate Eight Conference, the Bulldogs rolled on Friday to a 35-13 victory.

Division I-bound Bartlett quarterback AJ Bilyeu was intercepted five times by Bulldogs defensive backs – hardly a typical showing for the Air Force recruit.

“Well, he hasn’t gone against a defense like ours, has he now?” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “I mean, [a defense] that’s that fast and aggressive with that sort of talent. I mean, we’re a talented football team. Let’s just say it. Batavia’s talented.”

There’s no more gray area about that statement, not after Batavia senior cornerback Jon Gray haunted Bilyeu throughout the night. Gray, who had two interceptions in Batavia’s season-opening win against Marmion, stockpiled three more against the Hawks.

Summing up the postgame mood among the red-clad Bulldogs, Gray hoped the decisive win against Bartlett would establish the Bulldogs’ status as serious contenders this year, in the UEC River and beyond.

“We weren’t getting much respect, but after this, I feel like teams have got to watch out and have got to understand that we’re here to play,” Gray said.

Batavia led 7-0 early in the third quarter when Gray read Bilyeu’s cues for his second pick of the game, taking it 79 yards for a touchdown.

“I saw him give [the receiver] a hitch sign because I saw it earlier in the game, so I knew the guy was going to hitch,” Gray said. “So I just jumped it when I saw him take his three-step drop. Just saw the sideline, and just went.”

Batavia sophomore Michael Moffatt added an interception later in the quarter, giving Batavia (4-0) possession at the Hawks’ 19-yard line. On first down, Bulldogs quarterback Noel Gaspari went for the jugular and hit Zach Strittmatter with a 19-yard strike for a 21-0 lead.

Bartlett (2-2) finally responded with a touchdown drive midway through the third quarter, but Batavia sophomore Anthony Thielk destroyed that momentum with a 99-yard kick return score moments later. It was Thielk’s second touchdown of the night.

“Anthony’s a special talent,” Piron said. “We really, though, have a lot of kids who are like that. It’s so hard for us to try and feature any single kid in our offense this year. I know there are teams that are going to run one guy 30 times or throw the ball to one guy 20 times. It would be unfair for us to do that with the talent that we’ve got and how hard they’ve worked.”

Piron raved about Gaspari’s play. The senior quarterback went 15-for-23 for 179 passing yards and 69 rushing yards. He also had five fewer interceptions than Bilyeu, who did throw for 256 yards, going 22-for-42 as the Hawks aired it out all night.

Senior Kevin Schroeder had the final of Batavia’s five interceptions in the game’s final minute.

The defenses were in command for most of the first half, as the offenses traded missed field goals but managed little else until the Bulldogs started the scoring with 3:33 to go until halftime.

That’s when Thielk took a draw 26 yards up the gut, darting through a rare swath of open space, for the game’s first touchdown.

Bartlett stalled on the ensuing possession, but regained possession at midfield with 30 seconds to go after recovering a Gaspari fumble.

Bartlett took aim at another field goal with 3-tenths of a second left in the half after James Butler went out of bounds just in time after a short reception. The Hawks trotted into halftime in frustration, though, after kicker Ian Dobek’s 33-yard attempt caromed off the left goal post, no good.

Friday’s result was an ideal release for any simmering frustration the Bulldogs have felt in the early going.

“They’re a little, I guess you could say testy,” Piron said of his players. “Because all they’ve heard from people who don’t know anything is ‘We haven’t played anybody.’

“Well, I know we haven’t played the best of teams. ... But those teams that we played, the outcome was never in doubt, it wasn’t like they were close football games, and we actually were pretty nice to those teams.”

BATAVIA 35, BARTLETT 13

Bartlett 0 0 13 0 – 13

Batavia 0 7 21 7 – 35

HOW THEY SCORED Second quarter Batavia – Thielk 26 run (Clabough kick), 3:33 Third quarter Batavia – Gray 79 interception return (Clabough kick), 8:26 Batavia – Strittmatter 19 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 7:20 Bartlett – Butler 1 run (Dobeck kick), 4:08 Batavia – Thielk 99 kick return (Clabough kick), 3:55 Bartlett – Mitchell 25 pass from Bilyeu (kick failed), 1:18 Fourth quarter Batavia – Moore 8 run (Clabough kick), 2:23 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Bartlett: Butler 14-66, Massey 5-8, Bilyeu 5-22, Everson 3-7. Totals: 27-103. Batavia: Gaspari 13-69, Thielk 3-34, Guzaldo 6-34, Lindquist 4-11, Lyons 3-11, Moore 2-14. Totals: 31-173. PASSING – Bartlett: Bilyeu 22-42-5-256. Batavia: Gaspari 15-23-0-179. RECEIVING – Bartlett: Karys 5-91, Butler 5-45, Mitchell 7-81, Blanchett 4-35, Everson 1-1. Totals: 22-256. Batavia: Gray 2-50, Gardner 3-31, Strittmatter 3-38, Zeddies 5-42, Lyons 1-4, Thielk 1-14. Totals: 15-179 TOTAL OFFENSE – Bartlett 359, Batavia 352

SOPHOMORE SCORE – Batavia 34, Bartlett 0