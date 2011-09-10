Geneva football hits stride against St. Charles East

ST. CHARLES – These were orders a blossoming offensive line could rally behind.

After a rocky first half for the Geneva football team, the Vikings steamrolled St. Charles East, running predominantly out of power formations amid the second half rainfall, to surge past the Saints, 35-17, on Friday for an Upstate Eight Conference River Division victory.

“We prefer going big on big,” Geneva left tackle Jake Bastin said. “We prefer just going right up the middle. It’s what works best for us right now. Maybe that’ll change, but right now it’s working, so we’re going to keep doing it.”

Trailing 17-14 at halftime, Geneva shifted tacts in the second half, putting its passing game ambitions to the side for the greater good.

“We were down there at halftime and one of the coaches suggested our two-tight end packages, and they all got excited,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “They said, ‘Let’s go,’ and the backs did, too. If they want to do it, let’s do it, you know.”

A pair of East turnovers and renewed ferocity from Geneva’s offensive line allowed the Vikings to take control in the third quarter.

On the first possession of the second half, Geneva junior Bobby Hess – who missed last week with an injury – flashed the big-play capabilities he showed in the opener, taking a toss 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Saints (0-3, 0-1 UEC River) further lost their grip when, on the ensuing possession, junior punter Chris Segretto couldn’t corral the snap, and the Vikings took over at East’s 14-yard line.

Geneva (3-0, 1-0 UEC River) had little trouble exploiting the turnover as senior Parker Woodworth scored on third-and-goal from the 1, with Kevin Dunlop’s extra point making it 28-17.

The Vikings’ lead further encouraged them to play smashmouth football and nurse the clock, with Woodworth (28 carries, 182 yards) eventually scoring his third touchdown of the night in the final quarter. He has scored a trio of rushing TDs in each of the Vikings’ first three games.

“I thought we came out and took care of business,” Wicinski said. “I wouldn’t say it was great but we don’t have to play great. I told them that, just be sound, be disciplined at what you do.”

Geneva’s offensive line of Jake Mills, Kevin Carlson, Connor Chapman, Bobby Byker and Bastin continues to establish itself as a major strongsuit for the defending UEC River champions.

“I feel we’re really starting to come together as an offensive line,” Bastin said. “We’re starting to get to know each other better. We’re joking around together and we’re just having a good time.”

East senior Carter Reading – who returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown – supplied the Saints’ first offensive touchdown of the season immediately after East took over at Geneva’s 41-yard line late in the first quarter. That score put East ahead 14-7, an advantage the Saints held until the Vikings tied the game midway through the second quarter on a 1-yard QB keeper by Matt Williams (5-for-11, 78 yards passing, one interception).

The Vikings’ penchant for allowing Williams wide discretion on whether to punt or try to move the chains bit Geneva late in the first half. Instead of punting, Williams made a dash for the first down on a fourth-and-5 from the Vikings’ own 21 with 1:30 to go in the half, and he was stopped two yards shy of the first down.

East cashed in on the sequence when senior kicker Danny Muzzalupo converted a 33-yard field goal with nine seconds left before halftime, nudging the Saints ahead, 17-14.

Saints senior quarterback Charlie Fisher, who shifted from receiver when Dean Bowen suffered an ankle sprain in last week’s lost to West Aurora, finished 11-of-22 for 162 yards while rushing for 77 yards, seemingly invigorating East’s previously dormant offense.

“Carter looked great. Charlie looked great,” East coach Mike Fields said. “Jake Mazanke early was catching the ball and Kyle Lanthier was catching the ball. And that’s what we have. It was signs of OK, this is what we’ve been working on all summer and in doubles, and we can do this.”

Despite the improved showing, East must try to overcome an 0-3 start entering next week’s homecoming tilt against Larkin. It’s the Saints’ second straight 0-3 start; last year they wound up 3-6.

“I’ve got to fix something here because they’re getting it but it’s taking them a couple [games],” Fields said. “I need a couple preseason games is what I need.”

GENEVA 35, ST. CHARLES EAST 17

Geneva 7 7 14 7 – 35

St. Charles East 14 3 0 0 – 17

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter S – Reading 84 kick return (Muzzalupo kick), 11:44 G – Woodworth 10 run (Dunlop kick), 6:43 S – Reading 41 run (Muzzalupo kick), 0:43 Second quarter G – Williams 1 run (Dunlop kick), 5:41 S – Muzzalupo 33 field goal, 0:09 Third quarter G – Hess 63 run (Dunlop kick), 10:21 G – Woodworth 1 run (Dunlop kick), 7:22 Fourth quarter G – Woodworth 7 run (Dunlop kick), 1:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Williams 13-62, Woodworth 28-182, Hess 5-87, Herrera 5-24, DuVair 1-5. Totals: 52-360. St. Charles East: Fisher 17-77, Bruce 2-9, Reading 8-60, Hoscheit 1-3. Totals: 28-149. PASSING – Geneva: Williams 5-11-1-78. St. Charles East: Fisher: 11-22-1-162. RECEIVING – Geneva: Hickey 1-12, Rogers 4-66. Totals: 5-78. St. Charles East: Lanthier 3-58, Bruce 1-3, Mazanke 5-75, Barry 1-21, Cook 1-5. Totals: 11-162. TOTAL OFFENSE – Geneva 438, St. Charles East 311

SOPHOMORE GAME – St. Charles East 26, Geneva 7