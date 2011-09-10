Gaspari continues to lead Batavia football

ELGIN – For the third week in a row, Batavia used the strong passing of Noel Gaspari and a stingy defense to roll to victory.

The Bulldogs downed Larkin, 50-6, to spoil the Royals’ home opener at Memorial Field on Friday night. Even rain, which fell during the second half, failed to slow Batavia (3-0, 1-0 Upstate Eight Conference River).

"The kids played real well in bad conditions," Batavia coach Dennis Prion said. "I'm very proud of them." Gaspari credits his linemen for his success.

“I have to thank the offensive line, they are the reason why I could throw the ball,” said the senior quarterback. “They gave me great protection”.

Batavia passed the ball on 23 of the 42 plays run with Gaspari at quarterback. The senior completed 17 of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

The defense allowed Larkin (1-2, 0-1 UEC River) only six first downs and came within seconds of shutting them out. The Royals scored their only touchdown as time expired as Mo Jackson plunged over the goal line.

Batavia dominated the first quarter of the game, scoring on its first two possessions.

An 8-yard pass from Gaspari to Anthony Moffat opened the scoring. The Bulldogs went up 14-0 on their next drive. Anthony Thiel crossed the goal line on a 5-yard run.

The Royals got their offense on track in the second quarter controlling the ball for the first 5:30 with a drive that started on their on 22-yard line.

The Bulldogs finally stopped the drive on their own 4-yard line. It was the Royals’ only serious drive of the night.

Batavia made the most of its possessions, scoring two more touchdowns before the end of the first half.

The Bulldogs scored their third touchdown of the night on a 5-play possession capped with a 43-yard Gasparo pass to Moffat.

Batavia widen its lead to 28-0 with seconds left in the quarter on 5-yard pass from Gaspari pass to Zach Strittmatter.

The Bulldogs added two more touchdowns in the third frame, increasing their lead to 42-0.

The first one was a run by Alec Lyons and Gasparis’ final pass to Alex Moore.

Reserve quarterback Brandon O’Kray scored the last touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard pass to Alex Moore.

O’Kray ran in the two-point conversion.

Batavia returns home next Friday to host Bartlett in an Upstate Eight Conference crossover game.

Scoring by Quarters

Batavia 14 14 14 8

Larkin 0 0 0 6

First Quarter B – Moffat 8 yard pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick) 5:41 B - Thielk 5 yard run (Clabough kick) 9:31 Second Quarter B – Thielk 43 yard pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick) 8:51 B - Strittmatter 5 yard pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick) 11:25 Third Quarter B – Lyons 1 yard run (Clabough kick) 5:50 B – Moore 12 yard pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick) 8:24 Fourth Quarter B – Moore 19 yard run. (O’Kray run for 2 point conversion) 7:57 L - Jackson 1 yard run 12:00