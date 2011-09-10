Burlington Central football rolls over Rock Falls

BURLINGTON – It was all Burlington Central all night.

Having the same school nickname was the only thing in common between the Burlington Central football team and Rock Falls on Friday night. The Central Rockets cruised to a 56-0 victory against visiting Rock Falls on a water-logged field.

Once Central’s offense gained possession at 10:10 in the first quarter, it only took 1:52 to score their first touchdown of the game.

The Big Northern Conference crossover game became the Ryan Ritchie to Zach Ranney air show, as the two star players hooked up three times for touchdowns.

“We definitely moved the ball pretty well,” Ritchie (11 for 19, 201 yards) said of his high-powered offense. “That is what we are trying to do better.”

The running game wasn’t lacking either as Central amassed 187 total yards. Running back Joel Buoagnon carried most of the load, breaking off a 52-yard run in the first quarter and a 56-yard score in the third quarter, and finished with 143 yards for the night.

Central was coming off a stinging overtime defeat last week against Sycamore. Central coach Rich Crabel was pleased with his team’s rebound effort but was adamant he will not let his Rockets (2-1) become complacent going forward this season.

“We are big on getting better every week and our kids understand that. Just because we scored 56 points doesn’t mean we can come in and be sloppy all next week,” he said.

There were few high points for Rock Falls (0-3) and its coach, Jay Mammosser, who pinpointed the reason for the lopsided loss.

“They played with more intensity than we did,” he said.

BURLINGTON CENTRAL 56, ROCK FALLS 0 Burlington Central 21 14 14 7 – 56 Rock Falls 0 0 0 0 – 0 First quarter BC – Ranney 51 pass from Ritchie (Wallace kick missed), 8:18 BC – Bouagnon 52 run (2 pt. pass complete), 3:32 BC – Ranney 11 pass from Ritchie (Wallace kick), :48 Second quarter BC – Ranney 34 pass from Ritchie (Wallace kick), 7:22 BC - Willett 2 pass from Ritchie (Wallace kick), :14 Third quarter B – Breeden 47 pass from Ritchie (Wallace kick), 4:46 B – Bouagnon 56 run (Wallace kick), :26 Fourth quarter B – Bozich 67 interception (Wallace kick), 10:25 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Burlington Central: Bouagnon 7-143, Daffron 3-15, Willett 7-14, Ritchie 3-10, Wallace 2-5, Crary 1-0. Totals: 23-187. Rock Falls: Giddings 10-26, Luevano 2-10, Leaf 2-0, Finn 2-(-2), Helms 1-(-7), Mammosser 5-(-11). Totals: 22-16. PASSING – Burlington Central: Ritchie 11-19-5-201. Rock Falls: Mammosser: 7-18-0-75, Giddings 1-1-0-44. Totals: Burlington Central: 11-19-5-201. Rock Falls: 8-19-0-119. RECEIVING – Burlington Central: Ranney 4-104, Breeden 1-47, Thompson 3-41, Klingberg 1-2, Willett 1-2. Totals: 10-196. Rock Falls: Helms 3-73, Cain 2-20, Leaf 2-16, Babcock 1-10. Totals: 8-119. TOTAL YARDS – Burlington Central 383, Rock Falls 135