Vollbrecht goes right to work with Geneva football after transferring from Vermont

GENEVA – One of those preliminary, getting-to-know-you conversations reinforced to Geneva football coach Rob Wicinski that senior transfer Jules Vollbrecht isn’t your typical midwestern kid.

What other sports do you play, Jules, Wicinski asked.

“He said ‘Well, I snowboard,’ ” Wicinski said. “I said ‘That’s not a sport here.’ So, I don’t know if that was a sport out in Vermont, but that was kind of funny.”

Vollbrecht has had to introduce himself to Wicinski and his Vikings teammates in short order. As Geneva (2-0) heads to St. Charles East (0-2) for tonight’s Upstate Eight Conference River Division opener, Vollbrecht has known his new comrades for only about a month, yet already has become a substantial contributor to the Vikings’ defense.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder met Wicinski for the first time at Broadview Academy in LaFox, where the Vikings spend the first week of preseason workouts in mid-August. In the days to follow, Vollbrecht discovered that football in Geneva – where the Vikings have been conference champions seven years running – is a different animal than at his old school, South Burlington in Vermont.

“A lot more intense. Bigger. A lot more involvement, I guess, with the town and everything,” said Vollbrecht, who noted that South Burlington is about half the size of Geneva.

Vollbrecht reported to camp comfortable with playing defensive end, tight end and linebacker, and Geneva coaches soon determined he’d fit best at outside linebacker. Although Vollbrecht had loads of catching up to do in learning the ins-and-outs of Geneva’s defense, Wicinski said the coaches first simply wanted to see if he had the motor to contribute.

Wicinski said it’s “sink or swim” for players who come in so far behind the curve.

“It’s a difficult transition,” Wicinski said. “Usually we don’t have much success with guys who show up at the 11th hour for whatever reason, but he was locked and loaded to play football with his old high school, so it’s not like he was just sitting around.

“ ... Physically he was in good shape, so he came out with the right frame of mind, and being in good shape like that we were able to get to teaching a little faster than if we were just trying to survive.”

On a Vikings defense with little returning experience, Vollbrecht has made a strong early bid for playing time. He is slotting in among a linebacker group that includes leader Nick Caruso and a trio of Jakes – Jake Boser, Jake Powers and Jake Will.

Geneva quarterback Matt Williams brought Vollbrecht to a team gathering at Caruso’s house the weekend before preseason camp to begin the bonding soon after he arrived in town.

“He was really outgoing and was open to talking to anyone,” Caruso said. “Just an easy guy to get to know.”

Vollbrecht’s mother, Laura, and younger brother, Loudon, initially moved to DeKalb last year to be closer to Chicago area family, but Vollbrecht stayed behind for his junior year, living with one of his old football coaches.

He would have liked to avoid moving before high school was done, but was eager to reunite with his family as the clan relocated to Geneva.

Playing football helped restore some continuity, even if playing with the Vikings demanded extra resolve.

“When I saw how intense football was, I really didn’t know,” Vollbrecht said. “And then once I started playing, I guess I pushed myself to my potential.”

Vollbrecht said “everyone around here is real nice and everything,” and has been invigorated by the challenge of finding his place in Geneva’s powerhouse program.

“I definitely sense the intensity in everything,” Vollbrecht said. “It’s just been a lot more fun, actually. And everyone being so involved with it makes me love it a little bit more.”