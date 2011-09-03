Kaneland’s offense explodes past Huntley

MAPLE PARK – It took a bit longer than usual for the Kaneland football team’s normally explosive offensive to get ignited in Friday’s 34-13 win over Huntley.

Kaneland’s defense kept the team in the contest during the first half. Knights defensive back Joey Cozzi intercepted a Jason Brock pass on the Knights’ 2-yard line, ending the Red Raiders’ first drive. After the interception, Kaneland (2-0) could not move the ball and punted it back. The Red Raiders (0-2) started from the Knights’ 39 yard-line, and on the second play of the drive, Ethan Conner ran the ball for the touchdown, putting his team up, 7-0.

The Knights tied the score on their next series. Jesse Balluff ran for 47 yards down the sideline for the touchdown.

That’s when the Kaneland defense stepped in again to put the Knights ahead for good. Jacob Razo’s recovery of a Huntley fumble gave the offense the ball deep in Huntley’s territory. A 31-yard pass from Drew David to Sean Carter put Kaneland up 14-7 with a minute left in the first quarter. After halftime, the offense took control back and reeled off three consecutive touchdowns to break the game open.

“We just saw (at halftime) how they were lining up on us in a certain formation and we thought we could take advantage of a couple of things,” Kanleland coach Tom Fedderly said about the outburst in the second half.

Kaneland scored on its first possession of the second half. David completed a 13 year pass to Carter to make the score 21-7. Another Huntley fumble set up Kaneland’s second touchdown. A David pass to Buschbacher for 13 yards widened the score to 28-7, and a Kyle Pollastrini 4-yard catch secured the last touchdown.

The Knights travel to Dixon next Friday to take on the Dukes in a Northern Illinois Big 12 crossover game.

Kaneland 34 Huntley 13 First Quarter H – Conner 4 run (Brock kick) 8:09 K – Balluff 47 run (Rodriguez kick) 9:03 K- Carter 31 pass from David (Rodriguez) kick 10:53 Third Quarter K – Carter 40 pass from David (Rodriguez kick) 2:43 K - Buschbacher 13 pass from David (Rodriguez kick) 5:02 K - Pollastrini 4 pass from David :07 Fourth Quarter H - Brock 25 yard. Individual Statisistics: Rushing Kaneland: Pollastrini 2-8,Buschbacher 1.4; Balluff 4-82, Huntley: Davis 4-10;Connor15-111,Walker 1-6,Goettelman 1-4,Gedaly 2-22, Passing Kaneland: David 9-17, 231, 4, 1 Huntley:Brock 5-10, 60, 0, 1 Receiving Kaneland: Buschbacher 4-35, Carter3-71,BAlluff 1-47, Pollastrini 1-4. Huntley: Davis .10, Conner 1-7, Beschorner 2-34, Goettelman 1-8