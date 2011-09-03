Geneva upsets Wheaton North

GENEVA – Facing an explosive Wheaton North offense Friday night at Burgess Field, Geneva coach Rob Wicinski decided to turn a football contest into a game of keep-away.

Successful execution of a fake punt and a pair of onside kicks by the Vikings proved crucial in their 33-24 non-conference victory over the Falcons.

“Anytime I can keep our defense off the field, that’s definitely a positive,” Wicinski said. “I’ve been doing that punt now since the middle of last year. It’s part of our arsenal now. We just consider it an offensive weapon. We don’t really have a fourth-down punt. It’s just fourth down.”

On the Falcons’ first play from scrimmage, junior quarterback John Peltz hit Micah Penn with a swing pass. Penn got a good block on the outside and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown to give Wheaton North (1-1) a 7-0 lead.

Geneva (2-0) would have essentially three possessions before the Falcons would get the ball back again. The Vikings converted a 4th-and-5 at their own 25 with quarterback/punter Matt Williams hitting Kevin Curtin with a pass for a first down.

“That’s just our play,” Williams explained matter-of-factly. “We have three options: We can run it, throw it, or punt it and I was not punting on 4th-and-5. We we’re getting the first down.”

Geneva then drove to the tying touchdown, a 16-yard run by Parker Woodworth, with the help of strong blocking by Jake Mills, Connor Chapman, and Connor Einck on the right side of the line.

“They did a tremendous job making holes for me,” Woodworth said of the entire Geneva O-line. “I like what they’re doing and if they keep doing it, we’ll keep winning.”

The Vikings then successfully executed an onside kick, with Williams’ kickoff recovered by Jake Peterson at the Wheaton North 44.

“In the last 12 years, I’ve probably had one [successful onside kick], maybe two tops,” Wicinski said. “We’ve tried 300 million of them. None of them happened. I hope I didn’t hit my quota now.”

“We put it in yesterday,” Williams said of the onside kick play. “We were like, if it’s there we’re going to take it. It was there twice, so we took it both times. … We just executed perfectly. Jake was in the right spot and the blockers up front did a great job for him.”

Following the onside kick recovery, Williams hit Tyler Hickey over the middle for a big third-down conversion, setting up a 6-yard TD run by Woodworth.

Woodworth was a workhorse for the Vikings, carrying the ball 31 times for 178 yards. He said he wasn’t expecting to get that many carries, “but every night’s a work night. It is what it is.”

The touchdown gave Geneva a 13-7 lead and the Vikings would not trail again, though the Falcons cut the deficit to three twice before halftime and trailed just 26-24 entering the fourth quarter.

The onside kicks and the fake punt helped Geneva roll up nearly 300 yards of offense just a third of the way into the contest, while the Falcons had run just eight plays total. The Vikings wound up with 461 yard of offense. Williams threw for 213 yards, completing 11 of 22 tosses without an interception, including a 13-yard scoring toss to Ben Rogers, who made a nice diving grab at the goal line.

Peltz was nearly as impressive, hitting on 19 of 35 passes. He threw one costly interception late in the fourth quarter to Geneva linebacker Nick Caruso.

GENEVA 33, WHEATON NORTH 24

Score by quarters

Wheaton North 10 7 7 0 - 24

Geneva 20 0 6 7 - 33

How they scored First quarter WN-Penn 69 pass from Peltz (Gawlak kick), 8:41 G-Woodworth 16 run (Dunlop kick), 6:46 G-Woodworth 6 run (kick blocked), 5:15 WN-Gawlak 31 FG, 3:43 G-Woodworth 6 run (Dunlop kick), 1:17 Second quarter WN-Daniels 27 pass from Peltz (Gawlak kick) Third quarter G-Rogers 13 pass from Williams (kick blocked), 4:28 WN-Penn 20 pass from Peltz (Gawlak kick), 1:18 Fourth quarter G-Williams 7 run (Dunlop kick), 9:59

Individual statistics Rushing--Geneva: Williams 8-56, Woodworth 31-178, Berendt 2-10, Herrera 2-21; Totals: 43-265. Wheaton North: Sharp 11-92, Peltz 6-minus-3; Totals: 17-89. Passing--Geneva: Williams 11-22-0-213. Wheaton North: Peltz 19-35-1-312. Receiving--Geneva: Rogers 4-52, Curtin 1-13, Hickey 4-117, Woodworth 1-19, Einck 1-12. Wheaton North: Penn 6-153, Daniels 5-83, Kohler 5-55, Sharp 1-5. Total yards: Geneva 478, Wheaton North 401

Sophomore game: Wheaton North 45, Geneva 6