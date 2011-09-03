Burlington Central gives Sycamore all it can handle in OT loss

BURLINGTON – When they needed him most, Trent Greer came through for the Sycamore football team.

On a night when Sycamore’s offense struggled to finish drives, Greer’s 10-yard run on the first play of Sycamore’s turn in overtime was the game-winner as the Spartans beat Burlington Central, 20-17. The night wasn’t without plenty of heroes for both teams, though.

On third-and-goal from the 5 during Burlington Central’s overtime possession, cornerback Zach Munro somehow managed to break up a touchdown catch by Zach Ranney. That forced the Rockets to trot out

Cody Wallace for a 23-yard field goal, which he converted.

The road to overtime was a memorable one, too.

After Sycamore (2-0) quarterback Ryan Bartels was picked off for the second time, this time returned 47 yards by cornerback Johnny Major into Sycamore territory, the Rockets (1-1) marched down the field and scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ryan Ritchie to Ranney, making the score 14-12.

Ritchie then completed the two-point conversion on a run to the right side to tie the game.

Sycamore had a chance on the ensuing drive, getting the ball to the Burlington Central 31, but kicker Dylan Schmidt’s 47-yard, game-winning attempt was tipped at the line and fell short.

Sycamore had been in control of the game despite its offense struggling. At the end of the first half, Burlington Central running back Joel Bouagnon took a second-and-goal carry from Ritchie with 16 seconds left in the second quarter, and found no opening. He tried barreling through his own offensive line, but was then met by a group of no less than five Spartans, who wrapped him up at the 1.

There were still 10 seconds left on the clock, but the Rockets were out of timeouts and unable to get another play off, setting the Spartans into a frenzied celebration.

“They knew they were going to throw the ball, and everybody in the stands thought we were going to throw the ball,” Rockets coach Rich Crabel said. “So we ran the ball.”

Sycamore linebacker Marcus Dominguez had a first-half interception and two sacks.

Sycamore kept itself out of trouble in the first half, even after Ritchie punted a ball that landed inside the Spartans’ 4 near the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans responded two plays later when sophomore running back Austin Culton took a handoff 60 yards and into Burlington Central territory. The Spartans would then turn the ball over on downs, but didn’t allow Burlington Central good field position.

On Sycamore’s next drive, Bartels found sophomore wide receiver Ben Niemann for an 18-yard touchdown pass to put Sycamore ahead, 14-0.

The Rockets came back on the first drive of the third quarter on a pick-six when cornerback Tyler Majewski intercepted Bartels and took it 24 yards for a touchdown.

Crabel knew Friday’s game against Sycamore would be a close one.

“Everybody in the papers told us it was going to be a shootout, and we didn’t have a chance,” Crabel said. “Our kids never believed that for one second.”