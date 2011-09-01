D-line has Batavia football thinking big

BATAVIA – Batavia nose tackle Mac Brown lays out the scouting report on the Bulldogs’ defensive line with a self-deprecating flair.

The play of defensive ends Alec Lyons and Marquise Jenkins and tackles Austin Lewis and Brown have the Bulldogs in light-hearted spirits entering tonight’s Week 2 matchup at Plainfield East.

“Alec’s in his fourth year on here, Austin’s a real strong kid, I’m kind of the anchor, the chubbier kid in the middle, and then Marquise is real good, too – he’s real fast, and then pretty strong, too,” Brown said. “Looking at it now, it looks like a really solid defensive line.”

Best of all, it’s about to become all the more imposing as senior defensive end Cole Gardner, one of the team’s premier players, is expected to return tonight after recovery from a meniscus tear sidelined him during the Bulldogs’ opening rout against Marmion.

Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron – the team’s longtime defensive coordinator before elevating to head coach this year – calls this year’s bunch “as good of a front as we’ve had here,” and considering how fearsome the 2006 defense was, that’s a mouthful.

The presence of Lyons and Gardner – varsity stalwarts since they were underclassmen – might have Bulldogs-backers in the mood to reminisce about former stars Mike Garrity and Kevin McFarland, who were dynamite ends on that ’06 team that finished runners-up in Class 6A.

“Piron has mentioned that, that we’re similar, just because we’re both big guys, they were both big guys,” Lyons said. “They had a good team, and I think we’re looking pretty good as a team, too.”

The other pieces on the line aren’t as established, but are promising nonetheless. Jenkins, the only junior on the line, had two of Batavia’s five sacks against Marmion – quite a tally considering the Cadets are a run-first offense.

The muscularly built 6-foot-3, 220-pound Jenkins didn’t play football as a freshman because of an ankle injury, then shined at the sophomore level a year ago before earning a varsity call-up for the playoffs.

His aggressive nature spilled over into a late-hit penalty last week against Marmion after he said “stuff went haywire” after a botched snap on a punt.

Jenkins said he didn’t receive the chewing he anticipated when the play was dissected on film.

“They were all laughing – I thought I was going to get yelled at for the late hit,” Jenkins said. “Everyone was just like, ‘You went full steam.’ ... My foot got caught in his helmet, and I flipped over.”

The 5-11, 280-pound Brown is poised for a breakout season, too, after missing a chunk of his junior year with an MCL injury. His size and strength commands double teams, allowing whoever is by his side – mostly Lewis last week – more room to operate.

Piron emphasized the importance of great defensive lineplay in a defense’s overall fortunes, noting that a great line can make up for average play in other areas. Considering the Bulldogs are high on their linebackers and defensive backfield, too – Piron thinks it might be the fastest overall defense he’s coached – it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs harbor serious aspirations.

Considering Piron also cites quality depth to keep his top linemen fresh, opponents might have trouble improving upon the single, late touchdown Marmion mustered last week.

“I have told teams for years, in 2006, our backup defensive line probably could have started for us most years – until this year,” Piron said. “When we have that kind of depth and we have kids who can give kids a break and play their butts off, really care about what they’re doing, we’re going to be pretty good.”