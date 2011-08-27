Geneva football overcomes pressure, Rock Island

GENEVA – Only one game into the season, Geneva football coach Rob Wicinski already was exhaling deeply.

After the Vikings defeated Rock Island, 27-14, in Friday’s season opener at Burgess Field, Wicinski said “we pretty much needed that,” with a difficult non-conference game against Wheaton North looming before conference play.

“This was a heavy, heavy game,” Wicinski said. “I felt a lot of pressure on this game. It was a good win. I was really proud of the kids.”

The Vikings started last year 0-2 – including an opening loss at Rock Island – but ensured a more favorable early push this season behind a big first half offensively, with senior quarterback Matt Williams and senior running back Parker Woodworth showing the way.

It was an encouraging season debut for Woodworth, who rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone. A smaller featured tailback than Geneva has trotted out in recent years, Woodworth showed he could handle a substantial load, finishing the night with 108 rushing yards on 16 carries with three TDs.

Woodworth also snared a 23-yard reception on third-and-5 early in the fourth quarter to thwart the momentum of Rock Island, which had drawn within 21-14 and was controlling possession in the second half.

“I was last resort, Matt dumped it and we did what we were supposed to do, got the first down,” Woodworth said.

The Vikings continued driving before Woodworth toted his third TD run of the night, a 20-yarder for the final margin with 4:11 to go in the game.

Geneva’s offense was a little ahead of its defense – not a surprise, with only one returning starter suiting up on the Vikings’ defense. Even with top returning receiver Ben Rogers out (calf pull), Williams quickly validated his Division I credentials after his offseason commitment to Northern Illinois.

On consecutive plays late in the first quarter, Williams uncorked crowd-pleasing darts, the first a 45-yard ball to senior Tyler Hickey, and the next an 18-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-5 tight end Connor Einck.

The Rocks accomplished little through the air, but like last season, were largely successful on the ground, to the tune of 313 rushing yards.

“Our coach always says, coach [Frank Martin], bend but don’t break, and that’s what we did,” Geneva junior linebacker Jake Boser said. “We [allowed] some yards but when it came to stopping them on the goal line, we stopped them.”

Wicinski made improved team defense a high priority for the season, and left the opener with mixed feelings on that count.

“We really tried to work hard on our tackling and at times it was there and at times it wasn’t, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and keep working,” Wicinski said.

Veteran Rock Island coach Vic Boblett said considering his team’s extreme youth, he was impressed the Rocks remained competitive throughout.

“We started five sophomores tonight in this varsity contest against a really good football team, and we catch a break here or there, and we’re right in that game,” Boblett said. “I think we went toe-to-toe with them.

“Defensively we’re very young and that showed tonight so we’ve got a lot of work to do there, but offensively we punted one time tonight.”

Geneva led 14-0 after the first quarter, and ended the quarter with a defensive takeaway when Jake Boser recovered a fumble by the Rocks’ Brandon Richardson (33 carries, 196 yards) as the clock ticked to zero.

“They ran it to the outside, Andy Francis had a good hit on him, I saw the ball come out, and I dove on it,” Boser said.

Francis also recorded a key interception as Rock Island quarterback Zach Chapman threw to the end zone with the Vikings protecting a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings were without four potential starters in the game. In addition to Rogers, defensive tackle Henry Zupke (strained foot), linebacker Colin Griffin (injury, out until mid-season) and fullback Michael DuVair (discipline) left the Vikings shorthanded.

Williams started his senior season with an 8-for-13 night, passing for 137 yards with one TD and one interception. Even with a gifted quarterback, the Vikings ran the ball at an almost 2-to-1 ratio. Junior running back Bobby Hess peeled off a 58-yard run in the second quarter.

GENEVA 27, ROCK ISLAND 14

Rock Island 0 6 8 0 – 14

Geneva 14 7 0 6 – 27

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter G – Woodworth 9 run (Williams kick), 8:27 G – Einck 19 pass from Williams (Williams kick), 3:45 Second quarter R – Richardson 29 run (kick failed), 4:14 G – Woodworth 5 run (Williams kick), 1:13 Third quarter R – Chamberlin 5 run (McGinnis pass from Richardson), 3:33 Fourth quarter G – Woodworth 20 run (kick failed), 4:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Rock Island: B. Richardson 33-196, Chapman 4-minus 17, Richardson 8-42, Chamberlin 8-72, Ellis 3-20. Totals: 56-313. Geneva: Woodworth 16-108, Herrera 2-29, Williams 5-27, Hess 1-58, Berendt 1-17. Totals: 25-239 PASSING – Rock Island: Chapman 2-10-1-29. Geneva: Williams 8-13-137-1. RECEIVING – Rock Island: Chamberlin 1-11, McGinnis 1-18. Geneva; Curtin 3-37, Hickey 1-48, Einck 1-19, Herrera 1-9, Woodworth 1-23, Berendt 1-4. TOTAL YARDS – Rock Island 342, Geneva 376

SOPHOMORE GAME – Geneva 24, Rock Island 6