Batavia football opens Piron era with win over Cadets

BATAVIA – It’s a rare condition when a football team lives up to the slogan of its T-shirts so early in the season.

After Friday, Batavia players hope there are many more nights of “No regrets” to come.

Other than the Marmion’s late fourth-quarter touchdown, the Bulldogs wouldn’t change much about a 36-7 victory against Marmion that featured a little bit of everything by a long night’s end.

“Just pretty much go out there, play your heart out and you never know what happens,” senior wide receiver defensive back Jon Gray said. “We were ready to do that tonight from the start.”

Batavia (1-0) came within a 77-yard Garret Becker run of a season-opening shutout, harassing Marmion’s musical quarterback tandem of Charlie Faunce and Dan DiBartolo.

Junior defensive lineman Marquise Jenkins contributed a handful of big hits in the Cadets’ opening offensive series to set the tone.

Another omen: the snap on Marmion’s first punt attempt on its first possession sailed over punter A.J. Friedman’s head. He needed a fleet-footed escape to get a pass off and avoid a safety, but the turnover on downs gave Batavia its first of many short fields.

“They smelled some blood. They went after it,” Cadets coach Dan Thorpe said. “We didn’t play well, and they played very well. There’s not much you can say when you get your butt kicked, 36-7.”

First-year Batavia coach Dennis Piron’s inaugural victory left Thorpe at 160 career wins. Last season, Thorpe reached a state title game for the third time in 23 years – his first in Illinois after stops in Wisconsin and Ohio – guiding the Cadets against Rockford Boylan for the 6A crown. Marmion lost, 48-19.

St. Charles native T.J. Lally romped for 1,389 yards and 17 touchdowns en route to a Coaches Association All-State nod and a scholarship to South Dakota State, but Thorpe deliberately chose not to invoke his name during camp all summer. The sooner the program accepted he was gone, the sooner the backfield would stop trying to replace him.

Marmion (0-1) unveiled a full roll call of runners on Friday, giving carries to Becker, Kyle Kozak, Cody Snodgrass and Jake Ruddy. Becker’s scoring run, which came largely against a lineup of Batavia reserves, boosted the team’s yards per carry average considerably.

Working on the passing game will be a point of emphasis, as well. The Cadets threw four interceptions – with Gray snagging two and Austin Higgins and Mike Moffatt securing the others.

Batavia senior quarterback Noel Gaspari threw two interceptions of his own before finishing 12-for-26 for 126 yards and touchdowns to Gray and Evan Zeddies.

Alec Lyons opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge midway through the opening quarter. Kicker Brandon Clabough booted field goals of 23, 39 and 32 yards, and Higgins returned his interception 35 yards for a second-quarter score.

Linebacker Sean Oroni awarded a giddy Piron the game ball after the postgame huddle. Piron, a longtime assistant before this season, told players not to regret any potentially unwise decisions about their Friday night celebrations.

“We’re so happy for him tonight, and it’s really important to help him out,” Gray said. “You can tell how much this season means to him already.”

BATAVIA 36, MARMION 7

MAR 0 0 0 7 – 7

BAT 14 16 3 3 – 36

HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER B – Lyons 1 run (Clabough kick), 6:13 B – Gray 39 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 3:43 SECOND QUARTER B – Clabough 23 field goal, 10:37 B – Higgins 35 int return (Clabough kick), 4:02 B – Zeddies 5 pass from Gaspari (run failed), 2:44 THIRD QUARTER B – Clabough 39 field goal, 6:57 FOURTH QUARTER B – Clabough 32 field goal, 10:40 M – Becker 77 run (Friedman kick), 4:53 INDIVIDUAL STATS RUSHING – Batavia: Guzaldo 3-31, Gaspari 4-10, Moore 2-9, Lindquist 4-7, Giacopelli 3-5, Lyons 2-0, Totals: 18-62. Marmion: Becker 13-108, Ruddy 6-55, Kozak 5-26, Snodgrass 7-24, Faunce 7-17, Friedman 1-(-17), DiBartolo 5-(-28), Totals: 44-187. PASSING – Batavia: Gaspari 12-26-181-2-2, O’Kray 0-1-0, Totals 12-27-166-2-2. Marmion: Faunce 1-8-7-0-4, DiBartolo 3-10-25-0-0, Friedman 0-1-0-0-0, Totals: 4-19-32-0-4. RECEIVING – Batavia: Gray 3-68, Strittmatter 3-49, Zeddies 2-28, Mullins 2-22, Guzaldo 1-12, Lindquist 1-2. Marmion: Kozak 3-29, Becker 1-8, Ruddy 1-(-5).