Prep roundup: Burlington Central football roll to win

HAMPSHIRE – The Burlington Central football team defeated longtime rival Hampshire, 36-22, on Friday to win its season opener and first game under coach Cray Allen.

Hampshire’s exit from the Big Northern Conference took effect this season, but the Rockets still savored the win over the Whip-Purs, which saw BC jump to a 20-8 advantage at halftime.

Al Willett contributed two of the club’s first three touchdowns, scoring on a 30-yard fumble return in the first quarter and a 4-yard run in the second.

Joel Bouagnon bookended the scoring for BC, scoring on a 68-yard run in the first quarter and a 6-yard scamper in the fourth. He also had a two-point conversion run on Willett’s fumble return touchdown.

Zach Ranney caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Ritchie for Central’s other score.

Mooseheart 48, Alden-Hebron 7: At Mooseheart, all the offensive wrinkles in the world a team tries to implement don’t mean a thing if the team then goes and executes poorly.

So it is a testament to the collective abilities of Mooseheart’s offense that the no-huddle approach and the spread offensive system perplexed Alden-Hebron. The Ramblers’ rolled up 448 yards of offense and defeated the visiting Giants handily.

“We put this whole new system in and they grasped it quickly,” Mooseheart coach Gary Urwiler said. “They executed extremely well, from our line to our skill players. When you have as many people touching the ball and making big plays as we did – we are going to be tough. For the first game of the year, it came together nicely.”

The decision to add some different looks to Mooseheart’s offense came in the offseason, and the Ramblers moved the ball well from their opening drive through the end of the fourth quarter, when the second string offense was playing.

Westminster Christian (Mo.) 27, Wheaton Academy 14: At St. Louis, Wheaton Academy started the season with a non-conference loss on its trek to St. Louis.

BOYS GOLF Wheaton Academy 156, St. Edward 161: At Phesant Run in St. Charles, Jack Anderson (37), Lars Olson (39) and Danny Gryfinski (40) were the leading scorers for the Warriors.

BOYS SOCCER Jacobs 4, Kaneland 1: At the Jacobs Invitational, Jordan Escobedo scored but it was not enough for the Knights (1-1), who allowed three unanswered second half goals.

GIRLS TENNIS Geneva 5, Moline 2: At Geneva, the Vikings’ Kirby Einck won 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Nora Burkhardt and Michaela Simone prevailed in a tight three-set match.