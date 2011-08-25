KCChronicle.com/preps Game of the Week: Marmion at Batavia

Marmion Cadets (12-2 in 2010) at Batavia Bulldogs (5-5 in 2010), 7:30 p.m. today

What the crowd will be buzzing about The first game as Batavia head coach for Dennis Piron, along with former coach Mike Gaspari's continued presence on the Bulldogs sidelines.

Gaspari stepped down after 26 seasons as head coach, but is remaining on as offensive coordinator as his son, Noel, plays his senior year at quarterback.

Piron was Batavia’s longtime defensive coordinator, but now will direct decision-making on both sides of the ball. It’s also finally his time to sift through those gray area, in-game calls that fans in the stands love to second-guess.

Don’t expect any friction between Piron and Gaspari as they engage in a bit of role reversal. The two are about as tight as they come.

Batavia will have it rolling if ... Batavia's offensive line can stand up to an experience Marmion defensive front that should be a load this season. The Bulldogs have more personnel advantages, but it just so happens that their most vulnerable unit – an O-line with only one proven commodity, Nick Pappas – must contend with Marmion's strongsuit.

Even if Batavia’s balanced offense doesn’t get untracked as well as the Bulldogs would like, a speedy Bulldogs defense would figure to have the upper-hand on Marmion’s new-look offense, which could pave the way for the Bulldogs to win the kind of low-scoring game they lost to Marmion last year.

“I would like to see how the speed of our defense impacts our opponents,” Piron said. “I think [our defense] is very fast and athletic. It’s as athletic as a group as we’ve maybe ever put on the football field, and it’ll be interesting to see how that translates.”

Cole Gardner would help Batavia both offensively (tight end) and defensively (D-line). Piron didn’t rule out that Gardner could play in the season opener, though his summer-long recovery from a torn meniscus could delay his season debut.

What the fly on the wall in Batavia's locker room might hear: "We have that fancy new weightroom, that fancy new fieldhouse, but this is where the real magic happens, guys. Bulldog Stadium on a Friday night!

“Some of you guys have been on varsity for two, three years, waiting for this season, and here it is. We have the talent to make this a great season, but only if we back up that talent by playing smart and with passion, for four quarters.

“Marmion had its dream season last year, partially at our expense. Let’s show them whose time it is now!”

Marmion will have it rolling if ... The Cadets can cash in efficiently when they have the ball in Bulldogs territory.

The Cadets figure to play a conservative, ball-control brand of football behind an offensive line that isn’t as huge as last year’s juggernaut, but remains a formidable bunch. Cadets coach Dan Thorpe notes that Marmion had three 200-plus pound backs last fall and none this year, but senior tailback Garret Becker is plenty good enough to allow the Cadets to ease in their quarterback tandem of Dan DiBartolo and Charlie Faunce.

Marmion’s returning defensive line of Ryan Glasgow, Tyler Boyd, Blake Mickey and Mike Eberth will have to live up to its billing, and the Cadets’ linebackers and DBs must be prepared to deal with quarterback Noel Gaspari’s mobility.

“We can’t stuff them, stuff them, and then they throw the bomb ... and Gaspari scrambling, third-and-8, and we almost got him sacked, and he out-athletics us and scrambles for a first down,” Thorpe said.

“We’ve got to contain the quarterback, stay away from the deep pass and then we’ve got to move the ball on them. We’ve got to win ugly, and that’s great defense and 12, 15 play drives.”

What the fly in the wall in Marmion's locker room might hear ... "Guys, we had the best offseason our program has ever had. More than 90 percent turnout for all the summer stuff, the best all-around commitment I've seen, top-to-bottom.

“I believe that means something. I believe it shows that Marmion football has become a program, not just a great team like last year. I believe it shows that you guys aren’t content to ride off into the sunset.

“We’re playing a very good football team today, but I guarantee they didn’t work any harder than we worked to prepare for tonight. Let’s go show everyone what this program is all about.”

Jay Schwab’s prediction: Batavia 20, Marmion 10 The Bulldogs’ promising offense will probably see better nights than tonight against a solid Marmion team, but the Batavia defense will see to it that the 2011 season starts off right in B-town.