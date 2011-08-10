Football notes: Geneva embraces Burgess status quo

Geneva plays five of its first seven games on Burgess Field, which again will be covered by sod after an offseason bid for synthetic turf to be fast-tracked fizzled.



Geneva School District 304 Supt. Kent Mutchler confirmed in June that a promised donation from anonymous donors would be delayed, pushing back installation until the spring. Initial forecasts called for the field to be ready for this season, developments Vikings players and coaches followed from the start.



"My family put so much money into that. Everyone's family. And our senior year, they don't pull the [trigger]?" said Vikings quarterback Matt Williams, whose younger sister, Taylor, captained a "Beads For Burgess" fundraising effort. "We can't control that. My dad and I were talking and realizing this will be the last year to play on the field grass, so embrace it."



A deteriorating drainage system and soggy grass have long left the school's football and soccer communities clamoring for a new surface. The district was set to receive a donation of $500,000 to pay for turf, with the district then promising to match the amount to cover installation.



The project hit a snag when there was difficulty securing the money on time to proceed.



"If it happens, I think that's awesome, but it's not a deal-breaker for me at all. And it doesn't affect my psyche at all," Vikings coach Rob Wicinski said on Wednesday, the opening day of preseason practice. "I think when they get it in, it's going to mess with me, but now it's same ol', same ol', and I'm really happy about that."



Geneva finished 5-0 at Burgess last season – including a first-round playoff win against Oak Forest – and is 30-3 there since 2006.



'Mad' Mike brewing up offense: Then-Batavia head coach Mike Gaspari unveiled nearly a dozen different formations last season as the Bulldogs returned to the 6A playoffs after a one-year hiatus.



His retirement as head coach and the school's athletic director apparently has made him more multiple. Gaspari remains on staff as offensive coordinator and worked all summer to give his son, senior quarterback Noel Gaspari, even more to potentially chew on in the huddle.



"I would say that Mike [has] got a lot of wrinkles and Noel is exceptional," said first-year head coach Dennis Piron. "He's an exceptional quarterback and Mike has got a lot of little things that he's adding to the offense now that he's got his full attention ... not worrying about being the athletic director and the head coach and those things. He's making like a mad scientist over there. The kids love it. You'll see some different things from us this year."



Everywhere but the sideline, that is. Piron (1983) and defensive coordinator Matt Holm (1987) are Batavia alumni, and were longtime assistants under Gaspari.



Getting square under center: Williams and Noel Gaspari will oppose each other at Burgess in Week 6 as a relatively rare breed of incumbent starting quarterbacks this season.



Camp battles at QB resumed in several locales on Wednesday, including St. Charles North (senior Collin Peterson/junior Ryan Fischbach), Kaneland (senior Ryan Fuchs/sophomore Drew David) and Marmion (senior Dan DiBartolo /junior Charlie Faunce).



At St. Charles East, third-year coach Mike Fields declared senior Dean Bowen the starter in the preseason, electing to make last year's signal-caller, Charlie Fisher, a receiver-defensive back hybrid.



Bowen suffered a season-ending injury when he broke his left arm during a Week 2 home loss to Naperville North last fall. He was filling in for Fisher, who had re-aggravated a recurring groin injury earlier in the game.



Bowen also missed extended time as a sophomore, when the Saints' placekicker spiked his hand with Bowen serving as the holder.



"The poor kid hasn't played much in the last two years, but he's always worked hard and pulled through," Fields said. "He's just such a good leader."



• Eric Van Dril contributed to this report.