Different energy level surrounds Batavia football

BATAVIA – Batavia football players still are acclimating themselves to a new two weeks on, two weeks off summer schedule, which sports something of a gray area this week.

The Bulldogs officially are “off,” though much of the varsity is participating in the Junior Bulldog Camp at Rotolo Middle School ahead of Friday’s 7-on-7 at Aurora Christian.

Still, not many Bulldogs appeared worried about snapping back into serious mode as the countdown to the season opener against visiting Marmion reached 44 days on Wednesday.

“It’s a different energy level. We’re working harder in summer camp than we have in the past,” Batavia left guard Zack Schoettes said. “As seniors, we know this is our last year.”

At the same time, the Bulldogs also are entering their first season under new head coach Dennis Piron, a Batavia alum and longtime assistant who took the reins from Mike Gaspari in the winter.

Gaspari, the school’s former athletic director who also coached football for 25 seasons, remains as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“I’m not directing traffic anymore, just coaching,” Gaspari said. “Which is the best part, anyway.”

Separate 7-on-7s at Metea Valley are set to follow Friday’s event at Aurora Christian, with the first day of fall practice slated for Aug. 10.

Batavia finished 5-4 in the regular season last fall, ending a one-year postseason drought, then lost to Lemont in an IHSA Class 6A first-round playoff game.

The Bulldogs will have to replace several starters – including four on the offensive line – but a run into November remains the goal.

“It’s always get to the playoffs, and then when you get there it’s a like a different mentality,” senior fullback/defensive end Alec Lyons said.

Gardner still mending: Senior tight end/defensive lineman Cole Gardner said he likely will miss the first three games of the season as he recovers from the torn right meniscus he suffered in late April.

Gardner, one of the team’s top returnees, has walked and interacted with campers this week – including younger brother Brock – but can not start jogging again until Aug. 2.

“It’s been rough seeing everybody go and not being able to go out there, but it’ll be there,” Gardner said.

Et cetera: Batavia again will face archrival Geneva in Week 6 this season, traveling to Burgess Field on Sept. 30. The Bulldogs host St. Charles East in Week 5 and head to St. Charles North in Week 8 in their other Tri-Cities matchups. ... Senior Brock Batka, who has taken summer reps at right guard, is noticing a bumper crop of young linemen among the youngsters he’s counseling this week.

“That never happens,” Batka said. “So it’s kind of fun to see a lot of excitement about playing line, which obviously isn’t the most exciting position, but is a very important position to the game.”