City of Dixon closes budget gap, but union pacts loom

View the changes between the Dixon city budget originally proposed and how it stands after changes made Monday by clicking the image.

DIXON – The city’s budget gap is temporarily closed.

At Monday’s Dixon City Commission budget workshop, final cuts were announced pending the wrapping up of union negotiations.

The city still is negotiating contracts with the police, fire and Teamsters unions, Finance Commissioner David Blackburn said.

The city’s sidewalk program was one of those to take the budget ax Monday as more than $128,000 was trimmed from the spending plan.

The city had budgeted $3,500 in fiscal year 2011-12 for the program. Under the program, property owners split with the city the cost of repairing sidewalks.

About 20 to 30 residents take advantage of the program each year, Building Official Paul Shiaras said. Public Works Director Shawn Ortgiesen said the program takes up a lot of workers’ time.

“We’ve debated over the past couple years about whether to continue next year,” said Ortgiesen, who added he hopes the program will return next year.

But the biggest cuts Monday night came from the Dixon Police Department.

Two officers are being deployed with the National Guard, which translates to nearly $80,000 less in pay for patrol officers.

Another $29,000 will be saved on new federally mandated radio equipment due to a grant and changes to what will be purchased.

The city needs to transition to a narrowband system to keep its radio frequency. The purchase of two more repeaters also will solve the problem of dead spots in certain parts of town.

The last cuts were $5,000 to the Riverfront Commission and $4,500 less for gas for maintenance of the city-owned Oakwood Cemetery.

The temporary budget, which allows department heads to move ahead with projects, does not factor in pay increases.

Mayor Jim Burke said there may be additional savings to be had with street lighting electricity costs. He said at Monday’s meeting that ComEd said there may be a “significant reduction” for nighttime lighting costs due to a change in the grid.

The commission also approved the purchase of three squad cars. They will be leased with the intent to own, reducing the yearly expense.

The purchase was approved at the previous budget workshop, but Burke questioned whether the approval was legal. The issue had not been included on the meeting’s agenda.

At its July meetings, Finance Commissioner David Blackburn said it will tackle the appropriations ordinance.

The ordinance is loosely based on the budget and sets maximum amounts the city can spend. It must be filed with the Lee County clerk’s office in order to levy property taxes in December.

Next council meeting

The Dixon City Commission next meets at 6:30 p.m. June 20. It meets on the first and third Mondays of the month at City Hall, 121 W. Second St.

For an agenda for this meeting or minutes from past meetings, go to www.discoverdixon.org and click on “Form Downloads” at the top of the page, or call City Hall, 815-288-1485.