Mill Stories: Joe Kreps

Joe Kreps now is the vice president of the local steelworkers union. He’s seen the same look of fear and disappointment in other workers that he saw on the day Northwestern Steel and Wire announced its closure in 2001. (Alex Paschal)

Joe Kreps was planning to work at the mill for only a year, but this is his 38th year in the steel industry.

When Northwestern Steel and Wire closed, it was 2 years before Sterling Steel resumed operations at the mill. During that time, Kreps worked for another steel maker as a licensed blaster. It required him to travel.

“Thank God cellphones were coming along at that time,” Kreps said.

His youngest child, Lisa, had just become a cheerleader at Newman Central Catholic High School, and worried she’d have to quit when the mill shut down.

Now 24 years old, Lisa is a nurse at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. Kreps’ other four children were grown by the time Northwestern Steel and Wire closed in 2001. Tim, now 36, lives in Jacksonville, Fla.; Mike, 35, lives in Sterling; John, 33, lives in Honolulu, Hawaii; and Steve, 32, lives in Dixon.

On the day the mill’s closure was announced, Kreps went home and started mowing the lawn. Then he got a call from his wife, saying her boss had offered condolences about the mill closing.

“And I went, ‘I wish people wouldn’t start rumors like that,’” Kreps said.

Then he went back to mowing the lawn.

After traveling for work for 2 years, Kreps jumped at the chance to work for Sterling Steel when it reopened the mill.

“I definitely wanted to sleep in my own bed,” he said.

He said there’s a new and more positive culture at the mill.

Kreps, the local steelworkers union’s vice president, said there were 100 employee grievances filed each month under Northwestern management. That meant there always was a backlog of arbitration cases.

With Sterling Steel, he said, there have been only five or six arbitration cases in the past 9 years.

Joe Kreps, 57, was a multicraft millwright when Northwestern Steel and Wire closed. He’s been back at the mill since Sterling Steel started operations 2 years later. Married to his high school sweetheart, Joan, 56, he has five children.