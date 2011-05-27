Mill Stories: Fidencio Campos

Fidencio Campos of Sterling had opportunities to go to college when he was younger. Instead, he went to work at Northwestern Steel and Wire. When the mill closed, he sold antique toys on eBay to help make ends meet. He was hired to work at Sterling Steel once it reopened the mill, and has worked there since. “Basically, what I do all day is work with molten steel,” Campos said. (Alex Paschal)

Even as Northwestern Steel and Wire closed, Fidencio Campos was in a state of denial.

So was his boss.

“I remember at the time I had keys for a tool locker, and I went and gave it to my boss,” Campos said. “He said, ‘Aw, just keep the key. You’ll be back in a month.’”

Campos’ family followed through on taking a 2-week vacation to Washington, D.C., that already had been planned.

“We got back, and I started making the phone calls,” he said. “They said, ‘Well, the place is still closed.’ I said, ‘Well, my boss said we’d be back.’

“He says, ‘Your boss is already signed up at unemployment, so you better head over there.’”

When Campos was younger, he had an opportunity to go to college, but he said he was distracted by life and his wide variety of interests. So, he worked at the mill.

“The money was the greatest,” he said. “That’s the only reason a person would do something crazy like that. ... And there was a little bit of macho there, too.”

When the mill closed, he landed in college, taking mostly computer classes at Sauk Valley Community College. Selling antique toys on eBay helped his family make ends meet.

“It was actually pretty profitable for me,” Campos said. “At the time, I had a huge toy collection, and slowly I had to start selling everything, just to keep food on the table.”

His wife Judy also was a business professor at Augustana College, where she went to school and where their twin daughters now attend.

Campos was taking classes at Sauk when Sterling Steel reopened the mill. He was hired back, and now works in the caster department, like he did for Northwestern Steel and Wire.

Now 40 years old, Campos is a fourth-generation mill worker.

“Basically, what I do all day is work with molten steel,” Campos said. “I wear silver clothes all day, and the people I work with were basically working within inches of molten steel that we’re pouring.”

Fidencio Campos

Fidencio Campos, 40, worked in the caster at the mill. When Leggett and Platt reopened the mill, he went back to work there.

Born and raised in Sterling, he is a fourth-generation mill worker. His great grandparents moved their family to Sterling from a little mining town outside of Dallas.

He has three children with his wife, Judy, 46: Elliot, 21, and twin daughters, Ceara and Arielle, 19. He has an older son, Fidencio, who lives in Madison, Wis.