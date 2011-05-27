Mill Stories: Chad Peppers

It was 3:30 in the afternoon, and Chad Peppers had just gotten home when he got a call from his boss at the steel mill.

He told Peppers that Northwestern Steel and Wire was closing. His reaction was disbelief.

“I was aware of what the financial condition of the company was, but I thought we had been turning the corner,” he said.

Peppers, a maintenance manager, stayed on at the mill until June 30, 2011, preparing to “mothball” all the equipment so it could be used in the future.

Though he thought the mill was going to reopen, he took no chances, and 2 weeks later he had an engineering job in Moline.

But when he was approached by a recruiter for a mill in Middleburg, Fla., just outside of Jacksonville, he decided to take it. A lot of the management personnel, he said, moved on to different mills.

“I wanted to get back into a steel mill,” he said. “It’s in my blood, I guess. I had been at the mill since I was 19 years old, and my father [Willie Peppers] had worked there for 37 years before that.”

Peppers’ stepfather and several uncles also had worked at the mill.

With the promise of work in Florida, Peppers felt he didn’t have much to hold him in Sterling. He’s father had died the year before the mill closed and his mother shortly after.

He now works for Miller Electric Co. in Jacksonville, Fla., as a senior project manager.

“I’ve actually hired people from the [Sterling] mill,” he said. “The talent level of the people who worked there, you can’t overestimate it.”

He hasn’t been back to Sterling in more than 3 years, and when he was there it was very hard to see what once was the 24-inch mill as a pile of rubble, a “place that put food on [his] table from the day [he] was born to the day it closed.”

“It’s a different place than it was 10 years ago, not just the mill but National and Lawrence Brothers and on and on and on,” Peppers said. “It’s obviously a very different city than it used to be.”

