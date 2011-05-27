Mill Stories: Andra Bielema

The building at Northwestern Steel and Wire that Andra Bielema once worked in now is an empty lot. Bielema worked in the finance division, and was one of the last people at the mill to lose her job. (Alex Paschal)

Andra Bielema was one of the last people at the mill.

Since she was in the finance division at Northwestern Steel and Wire, handling accounts payable and accounts receivable, she was there until almost the end of November 2001.

It was about 6 months after the Friday afternoon in May when the impending closure was announced. Bielema remembers that day.

“It was pretty devastating,” she said. “I think everyone in the office had a feeling over the time before that that something was going to happen.”

By January 2002, Bielema was starting on a bachelor’s degree of science and business administration through a partnership between Highland Community College in Freeport and Columbia College in Missouri.

The change wasn’t too difficult.

“As time allowed over the years and my children grew older, I would get bored time and again in the winter time and come January enroll in something out at Sauk,” Bielema said.

She had taken courses in anything that seemed interesting: computer, interior decorating and real estate classes. She didn’t start working right away, but eventually she sent out résumés.

She got a part-time job at the property management office at Northland Mall, balancing that with school.

“My kids are grown. I had the time to take care of what needed to be done,” she said.

She worked there for 2 1/2 years before moving to the Chamber of Commerce, where she worked full time for 5 years. She now works as a business manager for the Greater Sterling Development Corp.

Bielema had spent 18 years in banking before going to work at the mill, where her husband, Don, worked. Her father had worked there, too.

“I had a mid-life crisis, changed jobs,” she said with a laugh. “That’s what I always say.”

Andra Bielema

Andra Bielema, 60, worked in the finance department at Northwestern Steel and Wire for 11 years. She is now a business manager at Greater Sterling Development Corporation. Her husband, Don, 63, also worked at the mill as a draftsman. He retired after 30 years in 1999. They have two children: Cory, 38, of Morrison, and Jamie, 32, of Mount Prospect.