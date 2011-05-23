Geneva football’s Williams commits to NIU

It wasn’t much of a pro-con list that Geneva quarterback Matt Williams cooked up with his parents.

That made for a swift college decision by Williams, who confirmed Monday night that he offered Northern Illinois football coach Dave Doeren a verbal commitment earlier in the day.

“We didn’t find one con, so I’m more than happy to commit to Northern,” Williams said. “I’m 100 percent committed to them and I can’t wait to go out there and be a Huskie.”

Williams made multiple treks to DeKalb to watch the Huskies during their spring workouts, and fielded a scholarship offer – his first – on Sunday, before his short-lived pondering with his parents, Rob and Julie.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior continues to pump Geneva flavor into NIU’s football program.

Former Vikings Pat Schiller, Frank Boenzi and Michael Santacaterina are all part of the program, and Williams said he weighed their input in his decision-making.

“I’m excited to play with them again,” Williams said. “They’re excited to have me out there. They’ve been more than welcoming. It’s awesome. I couldn’t thank them enough.”

Williams used the phrase “perfect fit” numerous times in describing his choice. In addition to the Geneva factor – Vikings coach Rob Wicinski is a former NIU football player himself – Williams touted NIU’s business school, DeKalb’s proximity to home and the program’s winning ways in recent years.

Williams, who said NIU offensive coordinator Matt Canada and assistant Ryan Nielsen led the Huskies’ recruiting push, is confident Doeren can extend the Huskies’ success after former coach Jerry Kill departed for Minnesota.

“We talked about it yesterday,” Williams said, referring to himself and Doeren. “We want Northern to be the next TCU, the next non-BCS school to be up there, and we’re going to have all the tools to do that.”

Strong-armed and mobile, Williams led Geneva to an 8-3 record last year in his first season as starter.

He threw for about 1,700 yards and accounted for about 30 all-purpose touchdowns, Wicinski estimated.

Wicinski said he was mildly surprised Williams’ recruiting buzz mounted so quickly but figured Williams would eventually grab Division I schools’ attention.

“He makes plays – he’s a problem-solver,” Wicinski said. “You’ve got a problem on the field, he’ll solve it, and that’s about the best compliment you can give any athlete.”

Williams is a key part of the Geneva baseball team this spring, and said his elbow is feeling better after some discomfort limited his pitch counts late in the regular season.

He had planned to attend a football summer camp at Northwestern, and listed Toledo and Western Michigan as a couple other Mid-American Conference programs that were recruiting him. In fact, a coach from Western Michigan contacted him Monday night, unaware of Williams’ decision earlier in the day.

“I told them I appreciate it, but I’m an NIU Huskie now,” Williams said.