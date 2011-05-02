Dixon family of four breaks ground on new home

Chris Gehlbach (left), board president of Dixon Habitat for Humanity, speaks with Mary Giles (middle) and her family Saturday morning at the groundbreaking of their new home on the 200 block of Cropsey Avenue. This will be the 18th home the organization builds, with the assistance of 200 “sweat-equity hours” of work by the Giles family. (David Rauch)

DIXON – Mary Giles couldn’t stop smiling Saturday morning.

The 30-year-old mother of four was at the Dixon Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking of what was to be, hopefully by Thanksgiving, her new home.

When it came time to take the gold-colored shovels and ceremonially turn over some dirt, her three girls and 3-year-old son, Cade, were enthusiastic.

“The shovels were cool,” Morgan Giles, 5, said. “I like to dig and throw it back on people so they can get dirty.”

The Giles family moved to Dixon about 2 years ago from Arab, Ala., a town devastated last week by the tornadoes that ripped across the South.

Mary said they moved to Dixon to be closer to her sister.

“Since the kids’ dad and I aren’t together anymore, I figured I needed family,” she said.

They live in a three-bedroom house rented from her sister. The three girls – Morgan, Kaylee, 7; and Savannah, 10 – share a room.

The new house on Cropsey Avenue will have four bedrooms so, as eldest, Savannah can have her own room.

“The two middle ones will share a room. Although Kaylee says her sister can sleep in the basement,” Mary said.

Dixon Habitat for Humanity builds one home each year for a family chosen by a committee based on need, Board President Christyne Gehlbach said.

“We definitely felt there was a need, and she’s just a delightful young woman,” Gehlbach said of Mary.

The family has to commit 200 “sweat-equity hours” to help build the home, then will buy it with a long-term, no-interest mortgage.

“I really didn’t think I would get it, but I filled [the application] out and hoped I would,” Mary said. “I just wanted a better place for the kids and to own my own home.”

Dixon Habitat for Humanity has built 17 homes over the years, Gehlbach said. It was established in 1993. It has started accepting applications from the Sterling-Rock Falls area but has not built any homes there, she said.

To help

Dixon Habitat for Humanity will work on the home most Saturdays starting at 8 a.m., board President Christyne Gehlbach said. Anyone, regardless of skill, can help out. Call Gehlbach at 815-288-4957.