November 27, 2023
News - Sauk Valley
News - Sauk ValleyAgriculture | Sauk Valley NewsAlerts | Sauk Valley NewsBreaking | Sauk Valley NewsBusiness | Sauk Valley NewsCrime & Courts | Sauk Valley NewsCrime Brief | Sauk Valley NewsEducation | Sauk Valley NewsGovernment | Sauk Valley NewsLocal News | Sauk Valley NewsNation & World | Sauk Valley NewsPolice Reports | Sauk Valley NewsProperty Transfers | Sauk Valley NewsRecords - Sauk ValleyState | Sauk Valley News
News - Sauk Valley

Dixon’s initial budget $250,000 too much

By Emily K. Coleman
Mayor Jim Burke

Mayor Jim Burke

DIXON – Even though city departments were told to keep their budget requests at the same level as last year, the first draft of next year’s budget is more than $250,000 in the red.

City Council members, current and newly elected, were given the draft at Monday’s meeting. Outgoing Commissioner Roy Bridgeman warned that figuring out the budget was going to be tough.

“We’re at a point right now where I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Bridgeman said. “We have a lot of major, major problems.”

One problem, he said, is that the state, which by this time last year would have paid what it owes in income tax funds for the year, has paid only what it owes for the month.

There also were unexpected costs associated with covering health insurance in-house, and the city still is negotiating with the unions.

The proposed budget doesn’t have up-to-date numbers on surplus funds from last year, but where the budget stands now, $254,350 needs to be cut.

“We’ll probably take a look at equipment,” Mayor Jim Burke said after the meeting. “The last thing we want to do is cut human beings out of there.”

Emily Coleman

Emily K. Coleman

Originally from the northwest suburbs, Emily K. Coleman is Shaw Media's editor for newsletters and engagement. She previously served as the Northwest Herald's editor and spent about seven years as a reporter with Shaw Media, first covering Dixon for Sauk Valley Media and then various communities within McHenry County from 2012 to 2016.