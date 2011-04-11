Dixon’s initial budget $250,000 too much

DIXON – Even though city departments were told to keep their budget requests at the same level as last year, the first draft of next year’s budget is more than $250,000 in the red.

City Council members, current and newly elected, were given the draft at Monday’s meeting. Outgoing Commissioner Roy Bridgeman warned that figuring out the budget was going to be tough.

“We’re at a point right now where I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Bridgeman said. “We have a lot of major, major problems.”

One problem, he said, is that the state, which by this time last year would have paid what it owes in income tax funds for the year, has paid only what it owes for the month.

There also were unexpected costs associated with covering health insurance in-house, and the city still is negotiating with the unions.

The proposed budget doesn’t have up-to-date numbers on surplus funds from last year, but where the budget stands now, $254,350 needs to be cut.

“We’ll probably take a look at equipment,” Mayor Jim Burke said after the meeting. “The last thing we want to do is cut human beings out of there.”