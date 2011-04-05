Police chief:  Drugs still big issue in 2011

DIXON – The Dixon Police Department reported a 100 percent clearance on major crimes in 2010, but the police chief said drugs, especially cocaine, continue to be a significant problem.

The focus this year will continue to be on drug enforcement and community outreach, Chief Danny Langloss told the Dixon City Commission at Monday’s meeting.

“The No. 1 thing has to be our continued aggressive drug enforcement,” Langloss said. “We need to send the message that we’re going to get you and send you away for a long time.”

The recently passed Erin’s Law also will be a new project for the department.

The new law, sponsored by state Sen. Tim Bivins, R-Dixon, creates a statewide task force that will develop a sex abuse curriculum for kindergartners through fifth-graders.

Langloss, who was involved in the process to make Erin’s Law a reality, will head the task force along with Erin Merryn, for whom the law was named.

The chief also said the department will continue to expand its social networking capabilities, citing the growing popularity of Dixon PD’s Facebook page. The page saw 4,000 visits after a news release about a major drug sting Friday was posted on the site, Langloss said.

Also Monday, the council:

• Gave preliminary approval to issuing a special-use-permit so that St. Anne’s Catholic Church can erect a 55-foot-tall, noncommercial radio tower at 1104 N. Brinton Ave.

The tower, which is about 17 inches wide at the base, will be used to boost the signal from WSOG-FM 88.1 in Spring Valley, which broadcasts Catholic radio programs.

• Gave preliminary approval to rezoning 413 and 417 Carroll Ave. from general business to single-family residential, at the request of Dawn L. Considine-Brechon of Oregon.