Wichman resigns as Burlington Central football coach

BURLINGTON – Burlington Central football coach Aaron Wichman has resigned after seven seasons with the Rockets, the school announced Monday.

“My decision to resign was made after long and careful consideration of many factors,” Wichman said in a statement. “At this point, I feel a change is necessary in benefiting my long-term goals and ... objectives and those of the football program.”

Wichman will continue to teach at the school and serve as girls track coach.

BC finished the 2010 football season with a 3-6 record, thumping Marengo, 57-0, in what would be Wichman’s last game. The Rockets were 34-35 during his tenure, qualifying for the playoffs in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

Central set the school single-season wins record in 2003, going 11-1 in its final season under Dave Smith, who left BC for Princeton. The Rockets entered Wichman’s first fall as the preseason No. 2 team in the IHSA Class 4A Associated Press poll but were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs.

Athletic director Steve Gertz says he hopes to post the vacancy in the next few days and to begin interviews after the school takes its spring break the week of March 28.

“My seven years coaching football at Central High School has been a very challenging and rewarding experience and has taught me many valuable lessons,” said Wichman, who could not be reached for further comment. “I appreciate the opportunities that I have been given and wish the program the best of luck in the future.”