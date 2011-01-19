Geneva football’s Quinn commits to Bemidji St.

Sprinting, cutting and squatting remain off-limits for Geneva senior football standout Connor Quinn as he recovers from November surgery on his torn right ACL.

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, he waved goodbye to the slash, too.

That’s when Quinn committed to NCAA Division II Bemidji (Minn.) State, accepting an offer to play linebacker. Quinn made life rough for the Upstate Eight Conference River Division in his final high school season as a running back/linebacker, garnering the league’s Offensive MVP honors after rushing for 1,254 yards and 16 touchdowns.

These days, he’s happily a one-position man.

“I wanted to play linebacker more in high school, too,” Quinn said. “But it’s all right. No regrets.”

Vikings coach Rob Wicinski often contended that Quinn might be a greater load on defense. Wherever he lined up, the brawny senior shined as Geneva wrapped up the inaugural UEC River crown and advanced to the second round of the 6A playoffs.

Quinn entered that game with Lemont wearing a right knee brace to protect a deep bone bruise and slightly strained right MCL. He tore his ACL during the Vikings’ 28-10 loss, but since has rebounded with extensive rehab, estimating he will be at 100 percent in late February.

“My recovery has been awesome,” Quinn said. “I couldn’t be any happier with my knee.”

Northern Michigan and downstate McKendree University – a Division II program where Quinn’s older brother, Brennan, plays – also made Quinn’s final list of suitors.

He chose Bemidji for its coaches, winning tradition and physical education program. Once he’s done sprinting, cutting and tackling for good, Quinn wants to be a coach.