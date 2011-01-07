CHURCH BULLETINS: Spirit and Word School begins new quarter on Jan. 10

On Monday, Jan. 10, My Father’s House of Prayer will start the Winter Quarter of its Spirit and Word School of Ministry, in partnership with Oral Roberts University.

The History of Christianity I course will be taught from 7 to 10 p.m. on Monday evenings, and the Principles of Biblical Counseling course will be taught the same hours on Wednesday evenings. Each course will be 3 hours a week and last for 12 weeks, plus a final exam if taken for credit.

The cost of each course taken for credit will be $150, plus the cost of the course materials and text books. The cost of only auditing the course will be $100. There is also a registration fee of $25 for new students taking a course for credit.

Both courses will be taught by Pastor Rick Barnard at My Father’s House of Prayer, 118 E. Jefferson St., Morris.

For more information on these courses, call Pastor Rick Barnard at (815) 942-2786 or e-mail him at rickbarnard@juno.com.

Registration for the Winter courses is due by Monday, Jan. 3.

Coal City Methodists serve first soup supper of 2011 on Jan. 8

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, invites the community to a “Hallelujah” Soup Supper on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2011.

The soup supper will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. The homemade soups will be chicken noodle and chili.

The cost will be $7 for adults and children age 13 & older, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, $2 for children ages 3 to 5, and free for children age 2 and under.

The meal includes your choice of soup, crackers, bread and cheese, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. A children’s menu and carry-outs are available.

All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Financial program begins on Jan. 12 at First Christan Church

Financial Peace University is being offered at First Christian Church of Morris beginning Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011, from 6 to 8 p.m.

This 13-week program is designed to teach you how to get out of debt, build wealth and give like never before.

Call the church at (815) 942-3454 or go to www.daveramsey.com for more information.

Congregate lunch is served to seniors each second Wednesday

CHANNAHON — A nutritious meal will be provided by the Senior Service Center of Will County for any Will County residents 60 years or older.

The luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St. A $2 donation is suggested for Will County Seniors 60 years and over.

Blood pressure checks will be provided by the Channahon Fire Department.

During the luncheon on Jan. 12, 2011, the senior service center will be signing its TRIAD Agreement, so many local officials will be present.

Reservations for lunch should be made by calling the township office at (815) 467-2569 no later than the Monday before the luncheon date.

Blended-family support group meets on Jan. 16

The Morris Ministerial Asso-ciation offers a support group for blended families.

It will next meet at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, to discuss relevant topics regarding the challenges and rewards of blended families. All are welcome to attend, share, and find common ground among those with similar experiences and joy.

Topics for the evening will include The Smart Step Family, as well as STEP Up to Discover a Redemptive God. The STEP presentation is the second session in a new series using this long-awaited DVD resource from author, speaker, and step family expert Ron L. Deal.

More information can be found at www.SuccessfulStepFamilies.com.

Ron’s popular “laugh and learn” presentation style will entertain and educate as you discover the key steps to building a healthy step family.

Refreshments are served during the meetings, which run until 8:30 p.m. They are held at Living Water Church, 508 West Illinois Ave., in the CanalPort Community Center (next to Grundy County Historical Society), in Morris.

Ministerial association meets next on Jan. 18

All ministers and associate ministers are invited to participate in the Morris Ministerial Association. Churches from the Grundy County area are represented in the MMA, which meets the third Tuesday of each month.

During the luncheon served by the host church, a guest speaker introduces a topic relevant to the Grundy County area and opportunities for participation by the Faith Community. MMA business follows the luncheon including a devotional, planning, and prayer for our community.

The next MMA meeting will be at noon Tuesday, Jan. 18. The location and host for the meeting is the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St., Morris.

Please contact Rev. Steven Cook, MMA president, at (815) 252-4744) or via e-mail at cooksd7@aol.com for additional information.

The MMA is a non-profit organization and there is no cost to join. The MMA hosts several community events each year, including a community wide Thanksgiving worship service, Christmas worship service, Holy Week events, annual Marriage Seminar, National Day of Prayer, and a baccalaureate service for high school graduates.

Quilts and heroes on slate for ladies’ event

JOLIET — Ladies are invited to enjoy breakfast, as Kelli McMahon-Slemp shares with her world of quilts.

The gathering, sponsored by the Joliet Christian Women’s Club, will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Southern Belle, 1835 Knapp Dr., Crest Hill.

The cost is $12, inclusive.

Speaker, Terry Rutherford of Plainfield, a wife and mother who has worked in the business world for 18 years, will tell how she “found a hero.”

Reservations can be made by calling Judy at (815) 725-5947 or Sonya at (815) 727-1626. A free nursery is provided for young moms.

GriefShare Seminar begins on Jan. 31

YORKVILLE — A GriefShare Seminar will begin Monday, Jan. 31, at Cross Lutheran Church in Yorkville.

GriefShare is for adults at any place in their journey through grief, whether the loss is recent or several years old. Sessions feature biblical teaching on grief and recovery and include a video seminar with noted experts on grief, followed by group discussion and sharing.

Sessions begin on Monday, Jan. 31, and will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays through April 25. They will be held at Cross Lutheran's South Campus. It is not necessary to attend each session in order to benefit from the group. Adult registration fee of $15, which includes a workbook; scholarships are available. For additional information or to pre-register, please call Karen Hardecopf, director of care ministries, at (630) 385-8113.

Cross South Campus is located on the south edge of Yorkville, on Illinois 47 at Ament Road, about 1.5 miles south of Illinois 71.