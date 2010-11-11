Dennis Piron to succeed good friend Gaspari as Batavia football coach

School officials outlined the beginnings of the post-Mike Gaspari era at Batavia on Thursday, naming replacements for the longtime football coach and athletic director, who has announced his retirement.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Piron, a 1983 Batavia alum, will take over on the sidelines, while associate principal Chip Hickman assumes the role of AD.

The moves are effective at the end of the school year, and were made with considerable deliberation and planning. What was clear from the start, especially in Piron’s case, was the importance of promoting from within.

“Even if we had opened up the coaching search externally, we’re confident we got the best candidate for the job,” Hickman said.

The moves ended months of speculation about Gaspari’s future, talk that started to swirl in the weeks before his 26th football season in Batavia opened. Gaspari, in his 20th season as the school’s athletic director, was more pensive about his football coaching future then, but has decided to step away from both positions.

Counterparts from around the Tri-Cities and west suburbs caught on to the storyline as Batavia hit the late stages of an eventual 5-5 playoff season.

Geneva coach Rob Wicinski called Gaspari “a good colleague” who has helped maintain a solid relationship between the programs, despite the intensity of the rivalry. While Wicinski has coached against Piron’s schemes in the last decade-plus, he admits the thought of any Gaspari replacement is a different one.

“He’s their figurehead, he’s the one who has taken them to the success they’ve had over the last [several] years,” Wicinski said. “It’s going to be different. Good or bad, I don’t know, I think it’ll just be different.”

The bond between Gaspari and Piron extends through the 1980s, as Gaspari first encountered Piron as an assistant during Piron’s senior season at Batavia. Gaspari worked with Piron as he ascended the wide receiver depth chart at North Central College – the alma mater of Gaspari and his wife – and the bond has now extended to their families.

“Dennis is an extremely special individual who allowed me to feel comfortable about this process and move it along even quicker than I might,” Gaspari said. “His work ethic has been exemplary, and I couldn’t be more comfortable with him at the helm.”

Gaspari will remain in the program as an offensive assistant – “I’ll let Dennis name my official duties,” he said – where he will work closely with his son, Noel, the Bulldogs’ quarterback. Noel Gaspari, a junior, has started for the past two seasons, and accelerated rapidly as Batavia improved from 2-7 in 2009 to a playoff team this fall.

Gaspari went 139-118, guiding the school to 14 playoff appearances and a berth in the IHSA Class 6A state title game in 2006 after needing to breathe life into a moribund program in his early years on the job. He wanted to step down with the program on the upswing, and the opportunity to see his son through his final season satisfied that objective, too.

“I mean, Mike has the energy and the enthusiasm to coach for another 10 or 15 years,” said Hickman, a defensive assistant. “It’s not that piece. It’s the unselfishness that Mike wanted someone to have the same opportunity that he did.”