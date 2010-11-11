Piron to replace Gaspari at Batavia

According to a press release sent by Batavia High School, Mike Gaspari will retire at the conclusion of the 2010-11 school year.

More from the release:

"Mike has served as the athletic director for 20 years and the head football coach for 26 years. He was recognized as Batavia Citizen of the Year in 2006, the same year he led the Bulldogs to a 2nd place finish in 6A football.

" 'Mike has provided outstanding leadership throughout his tenure at BHS that will be missed; we are thankful for everything he has done,' said Dr. Lisa Hichens, Principal of Batavia High School.

“Batavia won’t search far for his replacements. Associate Principal, Chip Hickman, will add the role of Athletic Director to his duties. Most recently, Mr. Hickman has served as a project manager in Batavia’s large facility expansion, while also serving as the administrator responsible for athletics, activities and operations. He has worked as an administrator at Batavia High School since 2004 and is a doctoral candidate at Aurora University. “Batavia High School graduate (1983), Dennis Piron, will assume the responsibility of Head Football Coach. Dennis has served as the assistant varsity head coach and defensive coordinator since 1990.

"Piron said, 'Mike convinced me to start coaching with him and here we are still.'

“He played four years of football at North Central College and has been on staff for all of Batavia’s playoff contests. Currently Piron is a teacher in the Math Department and Head Boy’s Track coach.”