Geneva football can’t keep good times rolling in Lemont

LEMONT – Two months’ of momentum for the Geneva football team came to a screeching halt at the hands of a Lemont team that is steadily becoming public enemy No. 1 around the Tri-Cities.

One week after ending Batavia’s season, Lemont did the same to Geneva, snapping the Vikings’ eight-game winning streak Saturday night with a surprisingly comfortable 28-10, Class 6A second-round playoff win.

The Indians will have a chance to keep ruffling area football feathers next week when they visit Marmion in the 6A state quarterfinals. A Geneva team that had scored 69 points back-to-back weeks was held to a Ben Moore field goal until scoring its only touchdown with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter.

“They were a good defense,” Geneva senior offensive lineman Kevin Dwyer said. “They stayed low, they flew to the ball. Probably the best defense we faced all year. Linebackers hit. I can’t give enough credit to them. They just beat us. They were better than us today.”

Two-way Vikings star Connor Quinn saw limited action after re-injuring a bruised knee, and the line push in front of Quinn and the Vikings’ other backs was not what it had been in recent weeks.

“We were kind of nursing him along,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said of Quinn. “We were hoping he’d be able to play. We held him out all week in practice, and boy, he showed a lot of grit to come in.”

Lemont (11-0) led, 14-3, at halftime after taking advantage of the largest mistake of an uncharacteristically messy night for the visitors. Geneva’s defense stopped Lemont three-and-out on a second quarter possession, but the ensuing punt took a quirky bounce off a Geneva player, and the Indians took possession at the Vikings’ 26 yard-line. A 21-yard third-down strike from quarterback Mike Hall to receiver Lee Taylor set up Clayton Fejedelem’s eventual 1-yard plunge with 51 seconds left in the first half, and Geneva (8-3) was in trouble. Still, Wicinski thought the Vikings were OK for the second half, especially after Geneva’s Ryan Landrum intercepted Hall in the end zone on the Indians’ first possession of the third quarter.

But Geneva went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and it was a steep climb the rest of the way.

“The defense having to go back on the field like that, it just stresses you out against a team of this quality,” Wicinski said.

There was a flicker of hope late in the game.

Trailing 21-3, the Vikings’ hurry-up offense finally clicked for a 27-yard TD pass on a screen play from junior quarterback Matt Williams to senior Dylan Nobregas, on which a trio of offensive linemen provided Nobregas plenty of company to the end zone. Williams then knuckled an onside kick on Lemont’s turf field that was gobbled by Geneva senior Joe Cella, with the Vikings trailing 21-10 and 3:03 to go. The rally went no further. Receiver Doug Berthold couldn’t corral a promising deep ball from Williams at Lemont’s 5 yard-line, and on fourth-and-long, Fejedelem intercepted Williams to crystallize the outcome.

Geneva isn’t built to be a quick-strike offense, but Quinn (15 carries, 67 yards) still was hoping for more success on the comeback trail.

“It’s tough but we practice for that,” Quinn said. “We’ve got to be able to respond at any given time.”

Lemont coach Eric Michaelsen acknowledged he didn’t expect his defense would so radically curtail the Vikings’ versatile, potent attack.

“We were surprised,” Michaelsen said. “We knew that they were on a roll. Any team that scores 69 points, even if it’s by accident, is doing some things right. To do it two weeks in a row, that was an offensive juggernaut. We needed to play our best.”

Conversely, the Vikings were nowhere near theirs, making for a sour conclusion to another strong Geneva season, which included the first Upstate Eight Conference River division championship.

“We can’t play two teams, as coach Wicinski says,” Dwyer said. “We can’t beat ourselves. We had stuff going. We just didn’t capitalize on opportunities.”

LEMONT 28, GENEVA 10

Geneva 3 0 0 7 – 10

Lemont 7 7 7 7 – 28

First quarter L – Taylor 31 pass from Hall (Orszulak kick), 9:50 G – Moore 31 field goal, 4:11 Second quarter L – Fejedelem 1 run (Orszulak kick), 0:51 Third quarter L – Fejedelem 3 run (Orszulak kick), 2:34 Fourth quarter G – Nobregas 27 pass from Williams (Moore kick), 3:05 L – Fejedelem 43 run (Orszulak kick), 1:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Cella 4-9, Nobregas 4-4, Quinn 15-67, Williams 11-37, Woodworth 2-0. Totals: 36-117. Lemont: Forrest 8-22, Hall 6-15, Arenberg 4-11, Fejedelem 3-46, Anzalone 10-61. Totals: 31-155. PASSING – Geneva: Williams 11-21-2-98. Lemont: Hall 8-12-1-127. RECEIVING – Geneva: Rogers 3-29, Berthold 5-35, Quinn 1-2, Nobregas 2-32. Totals: 11-98. Lemont: Taylor 7-106, Ferry 1-21. Totals: 8-127. TOTAL YARDS – Geneva 215, Lemont 282