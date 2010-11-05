Williams’ first QB season with Geneva a success

GENEVA – Matt Williams summoned his commanding presence long before getting a mohawk. The official hairdo of Geneva’s 2010 playoff run is just an added bonus.

It could be his arm, his legs, or the way the Vikings’ junior quarterback happily deflects praise. Knowing how star-struck teenagers can get, it might just be that whole six degrees of separation thing with Peyton Manning.

Whatever draws teammates to Williams, they’re happily listening to a player that has the Vikings aimed toward a long journey into November.

“Being mobile, throwing downfield, moving the ball – he’s done very well this year,” senior wide receiver Doug Berthold says. “I thought he’s had it in him all along.”

There’s been no question of that lately. Geneva enters tonight’s IHSA Class 6A second-round playoff game at unbeaten Lemont with 138 points in its past two games, a scoring spike of school-record proportions.

Every time the Vikings tried to score in last week’s postseason opener against Oak Forest, they did. Eleven drives produced 10 touchdowns and nine point-afters for a grand total of 69 points, repeating the scoring bonanza from the week before against Larkin. Only the kneel-downs to end the game were dull.

“We’ve meshed together well as an offense. We all like each other, we all joke around, we all hang out,” Williams said. “That can only be a good thing.”

Williams saw varsity snaps at receiver as a sophomore last season before beating classmate Ben Rogers in a competitive quarterback competition at summer camp. Vikings coach Rob Wicinski valued Rogers’ athleticism and lined him up at receiver opposite Berthold, Russ Acton and others. There’s been no hard feelings between Williams and Rogers, who connected early in the team’s season-opening loss at Rock Island.

A strong offseason that included a stop at his idol Manning’s prestigious Passing Academy at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La., left Williams confident and mostly ready to take the reins.

“Rock Island, I’m not going to lie. I was a little nervous,” he said. “I mean, [it’s your] first start. But I felt comfortable back there. We played well. We scored 28 points. That’s not a bad day. The score didn’t come out how we wanted it to, but I think we’ve been playing all right.”

Rock Island scored 42 points that night, and Morgan Park struck for 30 more a week later at Gately Stadium, topping the Vikings’ 17.

Geneva trailed, 20-10, entering the fourth quarter of its home opener against St. Charles East, which is about when the offense and defense started working in tandem. Williams completed his final nine passes to set up the team’s first victory in a streak that since has swelled to eight.

The Vikings have scored 356 points during the run, benefiting from the many weapons of Williams. With offensive linemen Kevin Dwyer, Jacob Bastin, James Buban, Brett Willman and Jake Mills – pancaking from left to right – keeping their quarterback clean, Williams has plenty of time to find open receivers or turn on the jets and take off.

Wicinski continues to encourage the running option, calling it the great equalizer to an imperfect play call. Either way, the Vikings have consistently moved the chains. Williams is 85-for-158 passing for 1,630 yards and 17 touchdowns this fall. He also has rushed for 318 yards and eight touchdowns on 60 carries.

Williams credits his mobility and kicking foot to six seasons of travel soccer with the Fox Valley Strikers, but even then can’t go more than a few words without spotlighting someone else. He quickly notes how skilled his younger sister, Taylor, is at the sport, then handicaps the Geneva Middle School South seventh-grader’s future with the media.

“She’s going to be talking to you in a couple years,” said Williams, also a skillful baseball player. Chances are, she’ll put in a good word or two about her brother, who again credits his linemen, receivers and Upstate Eight Conference River Division offensive MVP Connor Quinn, the Vikings’ running back.

He may not know it, but Williams has done at least one thing by his lonesome this fall. Against Oak Forest, Geneva’s final drive of the second quarter included Williams’ 37-yard run on a fake punt option that eventually set up some more trickery: Rogers’ 13-yard TD pass to Vincent Kraig on a fake field goal as time in the half expired.

Smiling about the play after the game, Wicinski admitted the only real option was for Williams to sprint down the sidelines and into the secondary.

“Sometimes maybe I should control that a little bit more,” Wicinski said, “but he’s a gambler. I’ll gamble with him. I’ll go to battle with him. It’s gone well so far.”

KCChronicle.com/preps Game of the Week Class 6A: Geneva Vikings (8-2) at Lemont Indians (10-0), 6 p.m. today

What the crowd will be buzzing about Whether Geneva can do what archrival Batavia couldn’t, and leave Lemont with a win. The Bulldogs had their chances in the opening round last week before falling, 23-14. The Vikings enter the game with 138 points in their past two games, but the Indians have been high-scoring, too. “They’re good, but that’s what going to face this time of year. Second round and on, you’re going to face good,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “We’ve got to play good football in order to make it interesting.”

What the fly on the wall in Geneva’s locker room might hear: “What an opportunity we have here before us, fellas. An undefeated team, fast turf, gorgeous stadium. And we’ve got a shot to end it all for them in front of their fans. What an opportunity. Let’s get our minds right and do what we do, and I like where we could be at night’s end.”

What the fly on the wall in Lemont’s locker room might hear: “That sure was exciting tape we saw of these guys, wasn’t it? I don’t care who you’re playing, 69 points is a lot. That’s what they’re capable of, gentlemen. If we don’t block, don’t tackle, don’t execute, that’s what we’ll be in for. But I don’t think that’s us. We’ve got it right all 10 times this fall, and you’ve worked too hard to let that go now.”

Geneva will have it rolling if: Its running game exploits Lemont’s youth. Senior safety Clayton Fejedelem, also a threat in the return game, leads the team in tackles and interceptions, but the Vikings hope to gain plenty of yards before encountering him in the secondary. Connor Quinn, Dylan Nobregas and Parker Woodworth combined for 203 yards on 29 carries in last week’s 69-28 blowout of Oak Forest.

Lemont will have it rolling if: The defense maintains its seasonlong standards. Lemont has allowed just 133 points all season – five less than the Vikings’ output the past two weeks. Geneva players and coaches have heard of the Indians’ physicality and speed, and Lemont figures to bring a much tougher challenge defensively than what Geneva has seen in breakouts against Larkin and Oak Forest. Offensively, the Indians’ passing game – including dynamic wideout Lee Taylor – was more effective than the ground game against Batavia.

Coach Sly says... Of all the things that make the playoffs great, maybe it’s this sobering fact that underlies all of them: These teams have won a combined 18 games in a row entering tonight, but one won’t be playing anymore this season once the clock strikes 8:30 p.m. or so. Sly likes Geneva’s chances to avoid that heartbreak, just as long as those little nicks and bruises don’t get much worse.

Kevin Druley’s prediction: Geneva 35, Lemont 24